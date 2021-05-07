Exhibition evaluation What is beyond conventional detection? Artists seek out unconscious levels through music, scents, tastes, and shamans

Modern art

Pia Lindman & Kristiina Koskentola: Enfleshed – Elaborated 23.5. until the gallery in Sinne (Iso Roobertinkatu 16). Tue – Sun 11–17. Limited audience capacity.

Pia Lindman and Kristiina Koskentolan exhibition Enfleshed – Elaborated demolition is a good place to start with a listening spot set up in the corner of the gallery. Sitting on a stool, you can laugh at OMFO, known as Our Man From Odessa German Popovin to a recorded live concert Uralic Landscape.

German Popov: Uralic Landscape, recorded concert.­

Popov is widely known from East and West for a fusion that mixes different influences. The sound sounds like something has been picked up from every station in Trans-Siberia. There is a lot of familiarity involved. The accordion, guitar and harp are played at home.

Popov is a natural partner for Pia Lindman and Kristiina Koskentola, who shares her life between Amsterdam and Beijing. Like Popov, the artists specialize in transcultural work, ie work based on the encounter of different cultures.

Together together with musicians, shamans from Inner Mongolia and Manchuria, and partners in Finland, Lindman and Koskentola discuss what is outside of rational and conventional perception in the exhibition. Lindman speaks of the “sensory,” which is impressive on a non-conscious level. In practice, it is about bodily experiences and the energy felt in space.

Enfleshed – Elaborated The exhibition aims to be as close to bodily experience as possible during the Korona period.

Kristiina Koskentola: Cooking Disorders, pop-up kitchen, 2014–.­

In addition to touching with sound waves, the bodily experience is sought with flavors and aromas. In the exhibition, Koskentola prepares Chinese vegetable soup in his pop-up kitchen Cooking Disorders (2014–). Personally, however, I happened to be there when the Cooking Pot was empty.

Enfleshed – Elaborated is part of a series of three exhibitions, the first part of which was on display in November 2020 at the puntWG exhibition space in Amsterdam. The third part will come to the Titanic Gallery in Turku in September. According to the gallery’s preliminary data, Amsterdam saw a politically oriented entity, while Sinne’s exhibition draws more from anthropology.

Anthropological the excerpt is clearly on display in Koskentola’s video work Flesh and Metal. Light and Oil (2020), where the artist visits the shamans of Manchuria. The work is meant to create a space where the artist and the shaman both get deep into each other’s worlds. However, the camera stays tightly in the hands of Koskentola, who also has a narrator in the work.

Enfleshed – Elaborated is also colored to some extent by the philosophy of art of the 21st century: Koskentola has brought “non-rational objects” influenced by neo-materialism to the whole.

In the work About Rationality I – V (2020) glass ball, feather, stone, and a piece of asphalt embody the connection of all materials and existing ones.

Same the philosophical undertone is exuded by Lindman’s gallery erected Sensual tent (2021). It reminds me of its curved shape and basic idea Richard Buckminster Fullerin made famous after World War II by the geodetic dome, which was to serve as the future dwelling of the world of reconstruction.

Combining natural forms with technological innovation, the dome has symbolized a futuristic home for artists that provides protection not only for people but also for others.

Healing rituals are performed in the Lindman dome and a sense list is sought. The audience cannot get to participate in the rituals, but it can sense the moods of the dome through its light structures. Rituals performed in the dome are also documented in various ways during the exhibition. Voice again plays an important role.

There is an mp3 player at the door of the tent, from which the artist can listen Anna Matveisen sound improvisation.