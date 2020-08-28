Exhibition evaluation What does evacuation feel like, what does refugee look like? The exhibition, created in collaboration with researchers and artists, illustrates the experience of rootlessness

Visual arts

Displacement – the archeology of refugees 4.10. until the Lappeenranta Art Museum (Kristiinankatu 8–10). Mon – Sun 11–17.

Anssi Taulun in the installation Railed over time (2019–2020) The house seems to be floating in the air. The giant roots that lay on the bottom of the building give the impression that it has been torn off the ground suddenly and with great force.

Drifting, rootlessness and the feeling of getting lost are the cornerstones of the Sijoiltaan exhibition on display at the Lappeenranta Art Museum. All of them are also connected by belonging to the trauma catalog.

Anssi Table: Railed in the flow of time (2019–2020).

When father of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud theorizing trauma a hundred years ago in the aftermath of World War I, he at the same time predicted what the visual catalog of the traumatic experience would look like in the coming decades. It repeats familiar elements: nightmarish dream images combine with the expression of bodily experiences related to trauma.

For example Heli Ryhänen depicts in the book On cold ground (2020) rootlessness as an ankle-reaching coagulation that rises from the ground and is absorbed into the bones and nuclei. The ghost of the past returns as a nightmare to experience Mika Karhun in the installation Dislocated in childhood (2019), in which a lost childhood swells like a skull at the bottom of a crib.

Out is the result of a collaboration between scientists and artists. The background is the Academy of Finland’s project launched in 2017, in which researchers from the University of Oulu examine different forms of refugee status.

The impact of scientific research clearly comes through as a whole. However, only a few key concepts, such as trauma, have been transferred from the diverse research material to the exhibition. The line is clear, but leaves art with an unnecessarily narrow task that illustrates research results.

The viewer guided by abundant museum pedagogical texts. The scales drawn by the texts startle me with a timeline that illustrates the movement of refugees in Finland and around the world from the beginning of the 20th century to the 21st century.

According to the timeline, the largest group of refugees has by no means come to Finland from Vietnam, Somalia or Syria, but by far the largest group are evacuees. There were almost half a million of them during the Winter and Continuation Wars. Also significant was the number of 80,000 war children sent from Sweden during the Winter War to Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

In light of the figures, it is no wonder that evacuation in particular is on display in the works in the exhibition.

Antero Kahilan SuistamoIn the series (2019–2020), Sulo, Aino, Rauha and Sauli have turned their backs on the viewer. Anne Lakanen and Tahvo Hirvonen utilize archival sources in a three-channel video work about the escape of Lapland war evacuees.

Kari Vehosalo: Finnish Horse I (2020).

One of the highlights of the exhibition is experienced in the field of painting. Combining photorealism with mental images and philosophical questions Kari Vehosalon in the works, the Finnish horse is wrapped in a black cloak. Works belonging to private collections should be inspected when the opportunity arises.

The Sijoilta exhibition has come to Lappeenranta from the Oulu Art Museum. The sister exhibition “From their places – as a refugee in one’s own and a foreign country” about Karelian and contemporary refugees will be on display at the Museum of South Karelia until October 25.