Exhibition evaluation Vincent van Gogh’s apprenticeship was spent drawing misery, but quickly the clumsy amateur developed into a masterful captor of glowing light

The exhibition at the Didrichsen Art Museum presents early drawings by a Dutch artist. The works that often portrayed misery show how clumsiness quickly turned into certainty.

Painting

Vincent van Gogh – The Road to an Artist 31.1. until the Didrichsen Art Museum (Kuusilahdenkuja 1). Tue, Fri – Sun 11–18, Wed – Thu 11–20.

In the Netherlands born Vincent van Goghin (1853–1890) The path to becoming an artist was anything but straightforward and easy.

Before his brother Theo got him excited about the artist’s profession, then 27-year-old Vincent had managed to fail as an art dealer, teacher and lay preacher and live alongside Holland in England, France and Belgium. Restless years of youth were also marked by the contradictions of personal life and, at times, an almost fanatical religiosity that also left its mark on his art.

The exhibition at the Didrichsen Art Museum presents 39 early drawings by Van Gogh from 1881–86. Also on display is one lithograph, a version of his first major oil painting Potato eaters (1885). The works are on loan from the Kröller-Müller Museum in the Netherlands.

Van Gogh: Self-portrait, 1887.­

I’m amazed every time I think of Van Gogh’s career as an artist. In five years, he progressed from a clearly talented but still clumsy amateur to a skilled painter and draftsman, whose mature season works combine with the realist he admires. Jean-François Millet’n the biblical devotion of the paintings and his conception of color and light in the impressionism he adopted in Paris in the mid-1880s.

Van Gogh was at its best in 1888-89, when his most iconic paintings, sunflowers and starry nights were born. The late years were marked by a wide range of disappointments, occasionally upset mental health, and finally suicide at the age of only 37 in July 1890.

Van Gogh studied art in Brussels, The Hague, Antwerp and Paris, but so intermittently that he can be considered self-taught.

Vincent van Gogh: Flounder is dried in Scheveningen, 1882.­

The drawings in the exhibition also convey an image of a tenacious and determined person who has decided to learn to draw and has worked hard for it.

Exhibition the chronological suspension shows Van Gogh’s development. Clumsiness quickly turns into certainty and the anatomical features of the models become more precise. First, developments can be seen in landscapes such as The flounder is dried in Scheveningen in the challenging perspectives of (1882).

Vincent van Gogh: A peasant woman cleaning a cauldron, 1885.­

In portraits, the proportions falter for longer, but at the latest A peasant woman cleaning a cauldron (1885) is a handsome evidence from the van Gogh we know best.

Van Gogh drew all his life, a total of hundreds of works. Drawing was not a secondary activity for him, but the basis of art. His drawings are also not sketches of paintings, but independent works.

Vincent van Gogh: Sitting Woman, 1882.­

The term “drawing” doesn’t actually tell you all about them. Van Gogh often used gouache, watercolors, and even oil paints alongside pencils and chalks. In addition to his relatively large drawings, some of them are like half paintings.

Topics Van Gogh found his close circle. In addition to the views of his changing residences, he drew ordinary people, workers, fishermen and farmers, women and men.

The choice of topics was guided by the fact that he could not afford to hire models, but also by his religious beliefs, strong empathy, and desire to side with the poor and hard-working.

Vincent van Gogh’s work Windmills dates back to 1881. The artist immortalized the views and everyday life of his changing residences.­

The depiction of misery was also influenced by the realism that prevailed at the time. The streets and cafes of the big city were discovered by Van Gogh only after moving to Paris in 1886. There he also became acquainted Claude Monet’n and Paul Gauguin artists representing the latest avant-garde.

Dark and a melancholic drawing scheme is complemented by two bright paintings. Painted in Paris in 1887 Self-portrait has become familiar with the basic suspension of the Ateneum Street view of Auvers-sur-Oinen (1890). The remarkable painting is one of Van Gogh’s last and at the same time the first to be acquired for public collection.

Impressionism the effect is visible Self-portrait (1887) in intensified colors and short and rhythmic brushstrokes, which became one of the hallmarks of van Gogh’s original expressionism.

The following year he traveled to Arles in the south of France, whose works painted in glowing light later elevated him to one of the greatest names in modern painting.