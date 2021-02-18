Exhibition evaluation Ville Andersson’s meticulous works approach usage graphics associated with music culture, such as album covers and poster art

The works are the result of Ville Andersson’s travels in the American deserts.

Visual arts

Ville Andersson: Desert Music 28.2. until Helsinki Contemporary (Bulevardi 10). Open Tue – Fri 12–18, Sat – Sun 12–16.

American the composer John Luther Adamsin The Become Trilogy (2020) is an unbridled musical journey from a small creek through the ocean to a blindingly clear desert.

Ville Andersson says he listened to the last part of the trilogy, Become Desert, in preparation for his latest exhibition. Photographs, digital images, drawings and works compiled with vinyl stickers were created while Andersson traveled in the deserts of the United States.

Desert Music the designated exhibition seeks, with small fragments, the essence of the desert, its enormous scale, heat and brightness.

Music and the unification of the sublime of nature may sound like an ultra-romantic starting point for an art project.

Ville Andersson: Ambient I & Ambient II, 2020.­

Unlike the sublime, often described in 19th-century romance, Andersson’s musical-spatial interpretations are emotionally cool. Visually, their language can be traced to the minimalism of the 1960s, to which the ideals of the industrialization of art have also been attached.

Music and minimalist Fine Arts have often encountered in recent decades in the context of music perceived as so-called art music. Geometric compositions have enlivened the covers of jazz albums, contemporary orchestral music, electronic music, ambient, and 1980s postpunk records.

Ville Andersson, As quiet as a cloud floating across the desert sky, 2020.­

In many places, Andersson’s meticulous works approach usage graphics that are precisely connected to music culture, such as album covers and poster art.

Interesting the look at the works changes especially when one can notice either intentional or unintentional references to popular 21st century musical forms. After all, by the end of this millennium, however, so-called art and entertainment have mixed and currents flow wildly between traditions.

Ville Andersson: Shine On, 2020.­

I stop to listen Fluxia (2020), reminiscent of the Rock Formations waving red Britney Spearsin recently I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman in his music video (2001) about the iconic cave of Antelope Canyon in the Arizona Desert.

The same flaming stone waves are pictorially composed into the work O (2020), which again plays a unique atmosphere.

I get a reminder of the dazzling light of Adams ’contemporary orchestral music by the unpretentious work.

Shimmer (2020) is a computer-manipulated straight line that produces an effect of paper electrification. The brightness of the desert squeaks through digital printing.