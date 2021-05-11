Exhibition evaluation The work of Kaija Saariaho and Raija Malka in Amos Rex is like an extended painting or a stage where the viewer can move

Visual artist Raija Malkan and composer Kaija Saariaho’s Blick collaboration dominates the feeling of traveling.

Raija Malka & Kaija Saariaho: Blick 22.8. until Amos Rex (Mannerheimintie 22–24). Open Mon 11–18, Wed – Fri 11–18, Sat – Sun 11–17. Limited audience capacity.

Look, flash or blink. Raija Malkan and Kaija Saariahon joint work Blick deals with a phenomenon that can be experienced when looking at a scenic landscape past a train window.

Blick is a combination of the familiar feeling of travel stopping and being on the move at the same time.

A work with a small impression at first glance enriches the dialogue between music and visual expression. The longer it stays in the world, the more Blick brings to the touch shades that always open up to new levels.

Malka, known for his opera productions and paintings, among others, approaches the work as an expanded painting. The world built by Malka is a stage on which the viewer can move.

View from the joint exhibition of Raija Malka and Kaija Saariaho.­

The story begins in the corridor leading to the large exhibition space, where the audible jet of sound refers to the soundscape of the train stations. A dramaturgical sign is painted on the wall: utopia. After this, we move on to a large exhibition space. Next to it is a small side room, which is accessed through a pear-green corridor. The corridor is reminiscent of the tiled tunnels leading under the stations and the grid used as a base for the painting, gridin.

Entity the centerpiece is a rectangle standing in a large exhibition space with a window illuminated by yellow light on one side. There are color fields around the window that you can take a walk or sit in the shade. The atmosphere is cool calm: pastel red, yellow and green.

View from the exhibition.­

Blickin the large and clear geometric shapes resemble the minimalism of the 60s. I’m thinking Blickin in the middle as I walk Donald Juddin sculptural scenes that expanded in the Marfa desert and museum exhibition halls into a space combining the expression of painting and sculpture. Juddin’s ensembles, made of industrial material, invited the surrounding life — winds, variations of light, weather, vegetation, animals, and people — into their world.

In Blick Saariaho’s multidimensional music blows through the stage formed by geometric shapes. It sometimes rings very close to the listener. Sometimes the space of music expands into an echoing hall where people’s voices are mixed with mechanical rumbles, rumbles, and flashes.

The music is based on a work describing a train journey composed by Saariaho in 1988 In style. In an expanded version of the book In Blick the time levels of the journey range from a race of a nostalgic passing train to a modern smooth journey.

The dreaminess is reinforced by the ringing minds that unite surprising things: the clock at the level crossing glows bright, sometimes there is speech in German or French, which, however, breaks down into sounds and fragments of language. Sometimes it is difficult to distinguish whether the sound of a human or a machine produces a buzz, a chatter, a rhythmic rumble, and a bright squeak.