Exhibition evaluation The spring of the Academy of Fine Arts’ Picture is now held in the middle of autumn: HS critics chose their favorites from a playful and tradition-breaking exhibition

The master’s exhibition of the Academy of Fine Arts presents 39 graduating artists.

Modern art

Picture spring 2020 8.11. until Exhibition Laboratory (Merimiehenkatu 36 B and C) and Project Room (Lönnrotinkatu 35). Tue – Sun 11–18.

University of the Arts Thesis exhibition of masters graduating from the Academy of Fine Arts Picture spring is a traditional show event in late spring. Due to the corona pandemic Picture spring 2020 however, will only open now in October.

This year, 39 artists graduating with a master’s degree will take part in the exhibition. All art forms are represented, from painting to video art and performance. As usual, the exhibition is thematically free, and each artist appears independently in the exhibition.

The ensemble will spread to three exhibition spaces on Merimiehenkatu and Lönnrotinkatu. Critics of Helsingin Sanomat Sini Mononen, Harri Mäcklin and Timo Valjakka chose their favorite works from the exhibition.

Timo Valjakka: On the essence of painting, a twinkle in the eye

French artist Maurice Denis (1870–1943) stated in 1890 that painting is “basically only a flat surface covered with colors arranged in a certain order”. However, he said nothing about how the colors were obtained or what the surface consisted of.

In her works, Mia Saharla puts the elements of the painting in a new order.­

Mia Saharla (b. 1983) examines the essence of painting in his works and does so in an interesting way. He has separated the elements of the painting, such as the supporting structure, the primer and the paint surface, and arranged them in a new order, whereby, for example, the most visually active events have moved from the center of the work to its edges or even behind it.

His works are “flat surfaces” as defined by Denis, but they have no paint on them. They get their color from their synthetic materials, which are used, for example, to make sportswear.

Emma Luukkala’s works from left to right: Tiptoe, Stash and Avec Jeanne, all with sectarian technology and from 2020.­

In addition to Saharla, many other new masters have questioned the traditions of their art form and play with its concepts and characteristics. One of them is Emma Luukkala (b. 1992), who has carried out his painting with a twinkle in the corner of his eye. In his works, the fabric primer is replaced by “cushioning” and the surface resembling a sofa cushion or mattress has buttons and popcorn in addition to oil paint. It also fits the whole of the three works that one of the Tiptoe (2020), balances with legs made of turned pieces of wood instead of hanging on a wall as usual.

Sini Mononen: Local history and paper sculptures

Two-dimensional image from the beginning, paper, stacks Inka Bellin (b. 1981) as a whole into three-dimensional works.

Bellin Work–the series (2020) shows how paper, pins and wires can be used to build a diverse pictorial and sculptural whole. In addition to their material, the minimalist works draw attention to the space: in addition to the traditional painting hanging, the works climb, crawl and hang. While Bell’s series is meticulously unpretentious, there is also play in the works. Especially the works that meander on the floor border and hang on the ceiling border have the light wit of a modern sculpture.

Maisa Majaka’s ceramic work All Young Types (2020) draws on popular culture.­

There is an almost opposite mood with Bell’s clear-lined works Maisa Majakan (b. 1989) in ceramic sculptures. The lighthouse’s lush works, which draw on popular culture, stood out in a bachelor’s exhibition held two years ago. In two years, more details have entered the works and the Lighthouse has taken its expression towards seriality. In the world of small sculptures, there are youth in leather jackets, band shirts and wasting time. Local history such as charred magazines and a rider statue are also recorded in the works. At the moment, the lighthouse ceramics are on display Picture of spring in addition to the Vantaa Art Museum Arts Form on the surface exhibition.

Harri Mäcklin: Simple but not unambiguous

Is always satisfactory when the artist manages to condense complex phenomena into a simple form. The exhibition features two works in particular, in which there are many possibilities for interpretation under the simple implementation.

Timo Viialainen (b. 1981) Engagement (2020) puts the viewer in front of the choice. An attractive red button triggers a device that turns the main switch on the electrical panel to the off position. The work can be used to obscure the entire exhibition space.

Timo Viialainen’s Engagement puts the viewer in front of a choice: does the exhibition space darken or not?­

The work appeals to the viewer’s childlike desire to get to press a button. It also plays with a more mysterious psychological phenomenon known in French as “l’appel du vide,” a call to emptiness.

It’s that little voice that comes out of nowhere and tells you to do something absurd. The same phenomenon can be encountered while standing on the edge of a cliff when you suddenly feel the pull to jump down.

Also Irish Potter (b. 1992) Whisper (2020) makes the viewer aware of themselves and their choices. The ear peeking out of the hole sawn into the wall of the exhibition space quickly looks like a hyperrealistic sculpture.

Irish Potter’s Whisper brings out many forms of listening.­

Suddenly the ear disappears into the darkness and it turns out that the artist himself is listening to the exhibition guests. A simple performance brings out many forms of listening. The artist’s ear can eavesdrop on the conversation of passers-by, or the stranger can believe his grief.

Perhaps one-way listening can, with a suitable opening of conversation, increase the dialogue between the viewer and the artist.