Exhibition evaluation The spectator coming to the exhibition immediately gets inside the low-murmuring installation from the door

The Imminence installation is so large that the viewer gets inside it as soon as they enter the gallery.

Visual arts

Grönlund-Nisunen & Ivana Franke: Imminence 25.10. until the Galerie in Anhava (Fredrikinkatu 43). Tue – Fri 11–17, Sat – Sun 12–16.

A couple of artists Grönlund-Nisunen and their Berlin friend Ivana Franken the main work of the exhibition is a joint installation Imminence (Threat, 2020), which fills most of the gallery space. The work is so large that it cannot be viewed from the outside. The viewer gets inside it as soon as they enter the gallery.

Grönlund-Nisunen & Franke: Imminence, 2020, installation.­

The work consists of glass tubes of equal length, which are attached to each other so that they form both a regular grid and a long line meandering in space.

A small pump keeps the water flowing in the pipes moving. In the background is a shallow growl, from which an otherwise almost intangible work might have taken its name.

Paul Kleen according to art, the task is not to repeat the visible but to make it visible. This is what it aims to do Imminence. The cool, gestureless execution directs attention away from the work directly to the space around it. Shadows and reflections of light make the space multi-sensory, experienced with the whole body.

Grönlund-Nisusen (Tommi Grönlund, born 1967 and Petteri Nisunen, p. 1962) is usually based on a natural phenomenon or an architectural feature which, detached from the rest of the world ‘s noise, appears fascinating and even poetic. The duo also gets a lot out of their insights. Josef Albersia to quote in their art 1 + 1 = 3 or more.

In appearance the works resemble scientific instruments in which the purpose dictates the form and whose beauty is based on how they function. This is also the case Falling Water (2019). The work is based on the difference between the specific weights of water and silicone oil, which suddenly causes “air bubbles” to fall down.

The core of Ivana Franke’s art lies in the beauty of precise geometry. Both his subtle drawings and the structures tuned to the extremes of his perception are based on regular and translucent polygons, which he divides into ever smaller parts with thin lines. The ethereal works are reminiscent of the intricate ornaments of Islamic art, the webs woven by spiders, and the dimly twinkling starry skies.