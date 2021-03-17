Exhibition evaluation The award-winning Maija Blåfield’s The Fantastic is a magically manipulated realism from North Korea

Maija Blåfield’s experimental documentary hears former North Koreans telling what it felt like to watch movies from the outside world.

Maija Blåfield: The Fantastic 28.3. until in the Forum Box (Ruoholahdenranta 3 a). Tue – Sun 12–17. Up to six people in the gallery at a time.

People is said to have fallen in amazement from their chairs when they first saw it Lumièren brothers movie The train arrives at the station (1896). The magic of the film arose from the fact that it depicted real events in a surprising way – by means of a previously unseen film. Film can still provoke strong reactions in modern man, even though film technology is no longer a new phenomenon.

Maija Blåfieldin in an experimental document The Fantastic (30 min, 2020) former North Koreans are heard telling what it felt like watching movies from the outside world in an environment where the art form is heavily censored.

The Fantastic is currently featured in the Forum Box together Hanna Råstin, Kristiina Mäenpää and Jarkko Räsänen works. Blåfield’s experimental documentary, which has been awarded seven times at various festivals, has been installed in the gallery loft behind thick blackout curtains.

Maija Blåfield: The Fantastic, 2020. Still image of the work.­

In the twilight of the flock, it is pleasant to immerse yourself in the world of film.

One Blåfield’s interviewee says he watched a science film smuggled into the country. How did he know that the Mobile Phones seen in the story world would also be real in the outside world where the film is otherwise fiction?

The Fantastic mixes fabulous effects with documentary material. Peaceful landscapes transform from time to time in a way that also makes movies diligently consume to think about what is seen is true and what is not.

Experimental and as a documentary film manipulating reality The Fantastic hits the heart of cinematography: the relationship between truth and illusion is anything but straightforward. In art, the most realistic way of representation is not necessarily the most truthful.

This was also known, among others, by the Impressionists, who described the experience of reality as accurately as they were able to create the illusion of a place symbol with the help of a painting imprint that mimics an inaccurate sense of sight.

Jarkko Räsänen: Scan, 2019. Still image of the work.­

In the same way, Jarkko Räsänen’s video work on display in Forum Box’s media box is faithful to the truth Scan (2019). Räsänen’s computer-aided impressionism is an excellent starting point for Blåfield’s art representing magically manipulated realism.

Räsänen is known from landscape photographs broken up into vertical stripes and rearranged. The way photos are created is illustrated by a moving image. In the scan the electrified landscape of disturbing aesthetics, like Impressionist painting, obscures what reality looks like, but brings a sense of place to be surprisingly intense to experience.

The Fantastic can also be viewed at Yle Areena.