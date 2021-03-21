Exhibition evaluation The artist wonders how to make a middle-aged woman visible

Maria Kapajeva, a native of Narva, Estonia, also deals with memories of the huge Kreenholm textile factory.

Modern art

Maria Kapajeva: When the world blows up, I hope to go down dancing 18.4. until Gallery K1 (Mikonkatu 1). Mon – Fri 11–20, Sat – Sun 11–18. Limited audience capacity. The public is required to use a face mask.

It is said that women know what it’s like to get unwanted attention and, on the other hand, feel completely invisible. With age, the feeling of invisibility increases.

Estonian artist Maria Kapajeva (1976) deals with the invisibility of middle-aged women in the K1 space of the Finnish Museum of Photography. A native of Narva and currently living in London, Kapajeva is one of Estonia’s key contemporary artists.

The exhibition begins with a video work in the lobby of the K1 space in the basement of Kämp Galleria Ten Ways Not To Become The Invisible Woman After 40 (2020). In it, Kapajeva, hooded herself in a green suit from head to toe, adventures in various everyday situations.

The work the idea arose when Kapajeva read an article online about how women could avoid becoming invisible at the age of forty.

The work turns around on a green background, green screenin, idea. In film productions, the green screen is used when you want to play the scene in advance. The actor thus experiences a world invisible to himself in front of a green cloth, and afterwards any environment can be attached to the color green.

In Kapajeva’s work, the figure in a green suit – a woman in her forties – is “invisible” and interchangeable where the environment is visible.

Kapajeva is from Narva, Estonia, whose local history is rooted in her way of using performance, film and various textiles as tools to dispel the myths of femininity. The famous Kreenholm textile factory, founded in 1857, is located in Narva, and Kapajeva has dealt with the related history, local identity and women’s culture in her works.

The plant was in operation for more than 150 years and was permanently closed in 2010. Kapajevan Stories of your Krenholm –the project dealt with the factory memories of the people of Narva. Later video work Clear road (2017) refers to the 1940 Soviet film of the same name. The work, which is part of Kiasma’s collections, depicts the ash-like worker topopia of a woman working in a textile factory.

Films, textiles and various myths related to women’s cultural history are also on display in the K1 exhibition, although the Kreenholm factory itself now seems more like the background material for the works.

Exhibition space a series of textile works hanging on a wall The golden age (2020) illustrate the visibility of women over forty in Hollywood movies using hand-woven tablecloths. The pink color symbolizes young women and the golden one is forty years old. Each cent woven corresponds to one minute of the film.

Maria Kapajeva: The Golden Age, 2020. Detail.­

Gone with the wind (1939) blush across the line. There are only a few delicate golden threads in it. In the avatar (2009) slightly stronger golden stripes glow on a white background. Avengers: Endgame (2019) is again rosy throughout.

An art historian Whitney Chadwick has written about textiles as a material for feminist art. Textiles previously associated with handicrafts as well as women’s home culture have been on the rise since the 1970s for women, such as Sheila Hicksin and Magdalena Abakanowiczin, in works from the margins of the art world to a monumental and serious material for the expression of modern art. It was found that textiles associated with women’s culture and home circles were indeed as useful as a means of expressing so-called high art as other art materials.

Different fabrics and their symbolism should be observed in the title work of the exhibition When the world blows up, I hope to go down dancing (2020).

The work reverses the dilemma of a woman in a green dress: now the background must be changeable while a middle-aged woman detaches against it to the beat of her favorite music.