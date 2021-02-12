Exhibition evaluation Taneli Rautiainen’s exhibition can be found on the stone footing of a pear-colored house in Herttoniemi – it is worth going on a new art space

The artist-led Multipurpose Space O is part of the dense undergrowth of the capital’s art field.

Modern art

Taneli Rautiainen: Oo 21.2. until Multifunctional space O (Kerttulinkuja 1). Fri – Sun 12–17.

In Herttoniemenranta The new exhibition space, Multipurpose Space O, could be the club room of any ordinary apartment building. The everyday 80 square meter space is light on the stone foot of a green house.

The pear-colored house, despite its sweetness, easily mixes with others. The buildings of Herttoniemenranta, built at the turn of the millennium, look more or less similar. Variety in the cityscape is brought about by the wild color choices of the 1990s: in addition to pear, peach and powdery brown.

Multifunctional space O found a space on the stone foot of an apartment building.­

The characteristic spirit of the area has been preserved in the interior of the Multipurpose Room O.

When Blue Pelkin the exhibition opened the gallery in late November, the variegated curtains in the space were allowed to remain in the window. Their color scheme was repeated in the gallery’s second exhibition, the one on display in January Lasse Juutin On a visit.

At the moment The multifunction mode in O is displayed Taneli Rautiainen much more minimalist Oo.

Taneli Rautiainen belongs to the group of artists running the exhibition space.­

Like Pelki, Rautiainen is part of a group of eight artists who run the exhibition space. The purpose of the group is to highlight the works of its members as well as others. The Jew was the first outside factor to be invited.

The current exhibition has received its spark from the name of the gallery, which in turn has been spotted with o-shaped logo stickers once glued to the space window. One of them was allowed to remain in place during the renovation of the gallery space.

Rautiainen the works revolve around the visual memory crystallized by the sticker and play with the letter’s appearance and phonetic outfit. At the same time, Rautianen refers to the history of art and the almost obsessive interest of modernism in geometric forms.

Taneli Rautiainen: o (2021)­

There are two works on display: a smaller LED light work o (2021) and a large IV tube O (2021).

In a smaller one ois seen as a circular light that unfolds like a dial as light points run along the circumference of the circle.

Bigger O seems to descend directly from the structures of the house into the exhibition space. Rautiainen has built sound points inside the pipe, which circulate and make noise with endless loops, reminiscent of the sewers, air-conditioning pipes and other cavities that are always humming in the furnace of the built environment.

For now In the multi-purpose space O, new space and exhibitions commenting on its surroundings in one way or another have been seen. How long does the visual follow-up report last?

Sini Pelkki says that the gallery’s current funding will secure operations until June. If the coronavirus pandemic and other conditions allow, various performance entities such as performances, music and lectures can also be seen in the space in the future.