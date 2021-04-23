Exhibition evaluation Stiina Archipelago’s ceramic sculptures startle with their surprise, expressiveness and skill

Stiina Saaristo accurately and sweetly depicts the tensions boiling beneath the surface.

Modern art

Stiina Archipelago: Kinderszenen 16.5. Until 2021, Galleria Heino (Erottajankatu 9, courtyard). Tue – Fri 11–17, Sat – Sun 12–16.

Bow-headed girl sitting on the ground with a small dog in front of her. The girl’s yellow skirt blooms with red roses, and the dog has a pink collar around her neck.

When to get around Girl and dog on the other side of the sculpture (2021), the cuteness is shriveling: the girl and the dog are ripped open to the bone. The skulls of both are visible, and one could even wrap her arms around the girl’s neck.

Stiina Saariston (b. 1976) the ceramic sculptures startle with their surprise, expressiveness and skill.

In the past, the Archipelago has become familiar with its large-scale and detailed drawings, in which female characters, even described as grotesque, adventure in the fairytale world among toys and animals. Similar elements and tensions are also present in the exhibition on display at Galleria Heino Kinderszenen, consisting of ceramic sculptures and a few large pieces of paperwork.

Sculptural figures the hair is tied with bows and pins, the clothes are delicate in tone and the toys are soft teddy bears or lovely ponies. The archipelago accurately describes the tensions that are boiling and bursting under the sweet surface: In the work Marilyn Fighting (2021) Two little girls fight each other scratching each other’s skin for blood with furious expressions on their faces.

Skulls and skeletons resemble death in several contexts. In a dark-toned watercolor and wood-colored pencil work Always Happy (2019) The female character looks serious towards. Only one half of the face seems to be smiling: the one from which the skull grins open under the incised skin.

Stiina Archipelago: Seitinohuet, 2021.­

In the sculpture Seitin thin (2021) A female figure and a sympathetic-looking skeleton have settled out to sip. Beer cans hang in Lidl’s bag among the yellow flowers on the ground. Wearing a T-shirt and tobacco on his lips, the skeleton holds a female figure in her armpit. Still, it’s hard to say whether it will bring comfort, painful memories, or the future of a cold atrium.