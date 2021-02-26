Exhibition evaluation Silja Rantanen’s mosaic works show how Venice’s pastel-colored houses and sunlight are reflected in the rippling water of the canals

Silja Rantanen discovered ancient mosaic technology.

Silja Rantanen: Tesserae 14.3. until Galerie in Anhava, Fredrikinkatu 43. Tue – Fri 11–17, Sat – Sun 12–16.

Tessera is a small rectangular piece of mosaic cut from colored glass, of the kind Silja Rantanen (b. 1955) has made works for his new exhibition. Name of the exhibition, Tesserae, is a plural form of the Latin word for dice.

The mosaic pieces used by Rantanen come from Venice, Orson’s glass factory in Murano, which has a long tradition. The factory’s color chart has more than 3,500 shades.

Mosaics the history is much longer than the glass factory, they were known in the Middle East thousands of years ago. There are also examples of old mosaics in Venice, which Rantanen has used as a starting point for his works on several occasions. The oldest is a large gold-colored Madonna from the 12th century of a church on the island of Torcello. It is technically similar to Rantanen’s works and consists of small pieces of glass attached to cement.

Silja Rantanen: Shimmering, 2020, smalto mosaic.­

Venice is present in Rantanen’s mosaics other than through its material. The series of blue-colored vertical panels is based on impressions of how the city’s pastel-plastered houses and sunlight are reflected in the rippling water of the canals. As opposed to the canals of Venice, the exhibition also contains references to the lush nature of Southern Finland.

Silja Rantanen: Ruska, 2020, smalto mosaic.­

When making a mosaic, the pieces of glass are attached as such to the cement base, and the mixing of the colors takes place on the retina of the eye. This combines mosaic technique with post-20th century post-impressionism and especially pointillism.

Beautifully glittering glass mosaics in the light therefore remind me of a Belgian-born pointillist Alfred William Finchin (1854–1930) and, in terms of his colors, a few of his paintings in Finland.

Maybe the isolation caused by the pandemic as part of Rantanen’s impressionism, how he has focused his attention on his immediate surroundings, even at the foot of his feet?

The themes of both large, human-sized mosaics and small-scale works include immediate natural observations, moon bridges, spring flowers, and leaves dropped by beech on the path to the study.