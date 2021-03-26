Exhibition evaluation Sigrid Schauman rose to the top of Finnish modernism in his retirement years – his glowing works from Southern Europe are now on display in Turku

Visual arts

Sigrid Schauman at the Turku Art Museum (Aurakatu 26, Turku).

“Here I have come to the south when I was impressed that every artist needs an electric shock, which offers abundant beauty ” Sigrid Schauman (1877–1979) said in his old days. Schauman is best known for the glittering landscapes he painted on his many travels to Italy and the south of France.

Maybe the reason is the limitations imposed by the pandemic, when the intense colorism of his works and the light, warmth and happiness radiating from them are now more powerful than ever.

Sigrid Schauman paints in Kaivopuisto in the 1950s.­

From Finland Schauman was less enthusiastic. How God has been able to create such an ugly and dead country as Finland, Schauman said he wondered when he first arrived in his homeland at the age of eight. Although the relationship with Finland warmed up over time, he felt like an outsider and traveled south whenever possible.

When he could not travel, he painted Helsinki as if the city had been on the shores of the Mediterranean. A good example of this in the Turku Art Museum’s exhibition is a series of views of the City Garden bathed in summer light.

The view of Herttoniemi is one of Schauman’s earlier works.­

Schauman was a Finnish cosmopolitan. Her father served in the Russian army, her mother was a bishop’s daughter from Porvoo. Schauman was born in Ukraine and spent his childhood in Poland. In addition to Swedish, French and Russian were spoken in the high-ranking officer family.

Schauman’s life was not always as bright as his paintings. The most famous of the events occurred in 1904, when his brother Eugen shot the Governor General of Finland Bobrikovin and then himself. Schauman, his second brother and mother, had already lost in Poland.

Sigrid Schauman: The Italian Landscape of Volterra, 1909.­

Schauman presented his works for the first time in 1901, around the same time as he later admired Henri Matisse. The last color-inspired paintings were completed in 1968, Andy Warholin in the decade of striking pop art.

At the beginning of his career, Schauman was influenced by, among other things From Ellen Thesleff, from whom he also adopted the use of a palette knife. However, the promising start to the career was interrupted by the birth of a child. Because the boyfriend did not recognize the child, Schauman became a single parent who supported himself and his daughter Elisabethin (1913–1967) by writing art criticism for Svenska Pressen and other Finnish-Swedish magazines.

Sigrid Schauman: Landscape from Menton, Oil on Cardboard, 1951.­

Schauman’s life’s work as a critic is often overshadowed by paintings. He played a significant role as an advocate of European modernism and color painting in Finland. Having traveled extensively, he was aware of current trends in art and also welcomed abstract expression. “I don’t understand why there is such a big difference between performing and non-performing, after all, painting is not a pictorial reportage,” he wrote.

The artist and the works of the critic do not fit well. During his critical years, Schauman painted little, but after retiring in 1949, he immediately set out on a painting trip to the south of France. “I have to think about it for its own development and future,” the 72-year-old painter replied to the wondermen.

In his retirement years in the 1950s and 1960s, Schauman’s best paintings emerged: spirited portraits and landscapes with light glittering like gems, and colorfully brilliant nudes who have been appropriately given their own wall in the exhibition. While the early works compare to Thesleff’s simultaneous paintings, the splendor and liberation of the late works make them look stiff and harsh.

Schauman’s career was not only long but also unusual. He participated in the Art Exhibition Youth Exhibition at the age of 68 in 1945 and held his first solo exhibition at the age of 86 in 1964. For example Rabbe Enckell praised Schauman at the Hufvudstadsbladet in 1945: “He has long signed many of our absolutely best achievements in modern painting.”

Schauman defined the principles of his art early on and remained faithful to them throughout his life. Although he was a kind of anachronism as an Impressionist, this fine and thought-provoking exhibition shows that he was not only a painter outside of time but also an age-old. His small-scale works radiate as brightly today as they shine at birth. The world is changing, but the light is always the same.