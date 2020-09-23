Exhibition evaluation Naked images censored on Instagram were put together for an exhibition: Artist AdeY reveals how a naked body is now overeroticized

AdeY photographs nudity to normalize it.

Photographic art

AdeY: The Censored Exhibition 11.10. until the Museum of Finnish Photography (Tallberginkatu 1 G). Tue – Sun 11–18, Wed 11–20.

Naked the bodies press against each other, curl in saliva and pose in playful positions. Swedish-British artist AdeY photograph their subject in the naked daylight. The works on nudity and different forms of love are beautiful to watch. Still, they are too much for Instagram.

Seeking influences from contemporary art, performance and the means of expressing dance, AdeY publishes her art on social media service on Instagram. From time to time, however, Instagram censors photos based on community rules prohibiting nudity.

To the Finn for one accustomed to sauna culture, it goes without saying that not all nudity is differentiated. In the transnational cultural sphere of the Internet, however, even nude portraits can be subject to supercritical interpretation.

AdeY: Reversal, 2018.­

AdeY’s photographs in the Project space of the Finnish Museum of Photography are examples of censored images from Instagram. At the same time, they expose cultural blindness: the naked body is overeroticized, even if the context offers other possibilities for interpretation.

AdeY builds the layouts of its photographs specifically in collaboration with professional dancers. The dancers are used to working with nudity and appear naturally in the pictures.

AdeY: Are You Sure ?, 2015.­

In the photos translated soft gentle love norms around. The pregnant woman seems to agree with the man in the photo Reversal (2018). The youngster is wearing a I’m Not Gay t-shirt in the book Are You Sure? (2015).

According to Instagram’s community rules, nudity may be allowed in an artistic context, such as paintings and sculptures. However, the platform does not seem to recognize the diverse forms of contemporary art.

The service’s straightforward way of interpreting visual culture is therefore delicious for contemporary art projects that seek to evoke awareness of different ways of viewing.