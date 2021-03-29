Exhibition evaluation Kati Immonen’s paintings offer a bypass for the summer: Green plants cover the busts of great men, Kekkonen’s glasses are also mossy

Kati Immonen’s watercolor paintings offer greenery.

Kati Immonen: Overgrown 3.4. until Helsinki Contemporary, helsinkicontemporary.com.

When it is still raining outside in cold rain, the gallery Helsinki Contemporary is already in the middle of summer greenery. Kati Immosen (b. 1971) in watercolor paintings, horsmas and lupins bloom, lime branches hang pregnant with pollen and curd moss covers everything underneath.

For years, Immonen has examined the relationship between man and nature in his works. In his previous works, he has described, among other things, wild bouquets of flowers and sprawling bonsai trees – man’s failed attempts to control nature.

In the new there is no longer man in the works and nature has come to take over. Post-human time is not a new subject in art, but Immonen’s approach doesn’t seem to be over. In paintings that threaten the vitality of nature, the end of humanity does not appear to be a haunting end of the world but a paradise.

In the Monument series, the plants have covered the busts of the great men. Their identities have disappeared under the leaves and roots – only Kekkonen identify moss from behind peeking glasses. The titles of the works also shift the focus from the people to the plants that have taken their place.

In the Overgrown series that gave the exhibition its name, the pools have become oases for plants and animals. Orchids grow in the swimming pool and the outdoor pool provides heat to the otters in the middle of winter.

The Kekkos theme continues in the series Tamminiemi (2020), where pheasants and wild boars hunted by Kekkonen have adopted Tamminiemi’s famous sauna.

Immosen lush painting style to update the flower painting genre.

In his paintings, the plants do not rest gently in the vase, but sprawl, eutrophicate, and push their roots wherever they want.