Exhibition evaluation Kari Vehosalo’s captivating paintings have sex, violence and a disturbing atmosphere – The viewer experiences powerlessness, but the gaze is difficult to turn away

Kari Vehosalo’s photorealistic works, which have risen to the top of Finnish art, are waiting for their audience behind closed doors at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere for the time being.

Kari Vehosalo 1.8. until Sara Hildén Art Museum, tampere.fi/sarahilden.

Cleanly dressed seniors sitting in silence drinking coffee. The plate has bun slices. No one seems to notice that a man is lying in the middle of the table.

Kari Vehosalon early painting Neurosis (2010) contains elements characteristic of Vehosalo’s art. To the series Fear of violent death (2010–15) looks like a photograph, something very familiar, but on closer inspection, something strange is going on. It is necessary to look, even if something in the vision rubs the eye.

Kari Vehosalo next to his work Unabomber Home (2017).­

Vehosalo’s (b. 1982) career development at the forefront of Finnish contemporary painting has been astonishingly fast. He made his debut as an artist in 2007, and in just over ten years he has grown into an Ars Fennica winner and a professor at the Academy of Fine Arts. The merits are based on an exceptionally mature and consistently developed artistic vision.

Now Vehosalo’s production to date is outlined in a retrospective of the Sara Hildén Art Museum, which is rarely held for artists under the age of forty.

Vehosalo’s paintings are easy to identify, but it’s harder to say what they’re all about. Vehosalo paints situations where reason and order spin out of place and something disturbing is revealed from the breaking point. In particular, he looks at the power, social norms, and the reality they are trying to control: sexuality, violence, and trauma.

Much of Vehosalo’s art is condensed into painting Something Wicked This Way Comes (While Thinking of Marquis de Sade) (2012), which at first glance looks like a classic landscape painting. The rugged mountain landscape and the male figure watching it could almost be a romantic painter Caspar David Friedrichin from the brush.

There is a distortion in the innocence of the landscape when the branch space of a drawn woman is noticed in a cloud jacket resembling an inkjet hand test. The man admiring the view seems to be masturbating. Underneath the sublime outer shell of the painting, strange sexuality begins to seep.

Kari Vehosalo: We Hope You Are OK, 2014, oil on canvas.­

Vehosalo’s art refers extensively to philosophy, psychoanalysis, and art history, but it is by no means just about turning conceptual theories into images. The significance of paintings cannot be expressed except through paintings. Wording them – especially condensing them into some kind of message – easily flattens them, as the audio guidance of the exhibition shows.

While there are many conceptual levels in the works, their captivation is based on a distracting atmosphere that simultaneously attracts and pushes you away.

To the exhibition book article written by a philosopher Sanna Tirkkonen points out aptly that there is a peculiar feeling of powerlessness associated with looking at Vehosalo’s paintings: strange events can only be viewed helplessly from the side, but still the gaze is difficult to turn away.

An essential part of the effect of the paintings is related to the photorealism tuned to Vehosalo’s peak. They are disturbing precisely because they look deceptively from photographs, but in the reality they present, there is something unreal. You probably can’t find another contemporary artist in Finland who is as good at traditional painting techniques.

The skull at the bottom of the painting Young Adults I (With Holbein’s Floating Skull) (2017) refers to Hans Holbein Jr.’s painting Ambassadors (1533).­

If 17th-century still-life painters knew how to imitate the luster of metal, the petals of flowers and the pile surface of peaches, Vehosalo can transform the paint into more modern materials: latex glued to the skin, a plastic bag drawn around the head and wrinkled foil.

Vehosalo appears less frequently as a draftsman, but the pen also remains in his hand. In the drawing series Love and the end of the world (2012–15) the whole of creation tunes into a wild, all-bound-breaking heat. The print has softness and humor that balance well the incisively precise brushstroke of the paintings.

Vehosalo is at its strongest in series of works, where the broader theme is approached from several perspectives. The monochromatic series of paintings and drawings upstairs in the exhibition – some of which are on display for the first time as a whole – form a strong and cohesive start to the exhibition.

The hanging, which consists of individual works downstairs, is more confusing in terms of both themes and visual appearance.

The confusing case is the installation that dominates the downstairs in particular Observation booth (2021). Alongside the rich Baroque paintings, it seems too simple to be a work by Vehosalo. But as usual, this work also requires a closer look.

The heartbeats from the booth suggest that there is a living being inside. Through the hidden mirror glass in the wall, one can see out, but the viewer outside can only see his reflection. There is no door in the booth through which you can get out. Eventually, the tragic thought brightens: the creature tucked into the booth sees the world around it but is unable to take part in it.

The installation succeeds wherever the paintings are: the viewer is again left powerless to watch from the side when something strange is going on.

Corrected 16.4. at 2:02 p.m .: Contrary to what was previously read in the ingress of the story, the Sara Hildén Art Museum will not open yet on April 30th. but has been closed for the time being due to the corona pandemic.