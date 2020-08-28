Exhibition evaluation Jorma Puranen’s photographs draw on the plot of paintings in how they show the mysterious beauty of the northern wilderness

Visual arts.

Jorma Puranen: Museum Meditations 8.11. until, Aboa Vetus & Ars Nova. Itäinen rantakatu 4–6, Turku. Tue – Sun 11–18.

Photographic artist Jorma Puranen (b. 1951) made his breakthrough in the early 1990s with a series of works Imaginary return home (1991). The series was based on photographs found in European ethnographic archives of representatives of the northern indigenous peoples, which Puranen symbolically brought back to their homeland.

European museums and galleries were also interested in poetic and political images.

The use of archival finds is central to Puranen’s art. He does not describe reality directly, but acts as a researcher looking for his starting point in museums and on the pages of books. In his conceptual works, he highlights the forgotten or marginalized history of the Arctic in particular and dismantles centuries of art-viewing practices.

In Turku the exhibition on display focuses on Puranen’s works from the 21st century, where aesthetic issues have risen alongside postcolonial themes. They show his interest in the essence of photography on the one hand and the relationship between photography and historical painting on the other. This is also indicated by the name of the exhibition, Museum Meditations.

The key to Puranen’s newer works is the series Shadows, reflections and all that (2001–11), which was based on old portrait paintings. However, he has portrayed the paintings “incorrectly” and achieved all the glosses, reflections, and damage to the paint surface that the eye ignores when looking at the paintings.

Jorma Puranen: Shadows, reflections and everything like that 53, 2010, pigment print.

Glosses and reflections are disturbances that make it difficult to view photos and prevent you from seeing through the images. While these disturbances make us aware that photography is always a construction, they are also reminiscent of changing interpretations of history.

In the series Icy views (2006–18) Puranen goes further. Large-scale landscape images are, in fact, reflections of landscapes captured on the surface of black-painted plates.

The views, stripped of detail and seen through a wet window, suggest a glorification of the twilight of 19th-century Romantics.

Jorma Puranen: Icy Views 65, 2014, pigment print.

The visual and conceptual layers of works based on old glass negatives are even richer and more complex. Werner Holmbergin based on painting Forest in the rain In (2013), a landscape image is mixed with scratches and details with shadows that are not always known to be the highlights of the original painting.

While Puranen’s negative works examine the relationship between nature in the 19th century Romantics and the ways in which the landscape is presented, they also bring out the beauty and mystery of the northern wilderness in a way that has long been the property of painting alone.