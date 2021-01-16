Exhibition evaluation Jacob Hashimoto’s kites bring hope to the middle of a difficult time

Galerie Forsblom also features abstracts reminiscent of Stig Baumgartner’s comics.

Visual arts

Jacob Hashimoto: Progress and Stig Baumgartner: Key Figures 31.1. until Galerie Forsblom (Yrjönkatu 22). Tue – Fri 11–18, Sat – Sun 12–16.

American artist Jacob Hashimoto (b. 1973) is a familiar guest to Finns. Progress is his Fifth Exhibition in Helsinki, in addition to which he has performed twice in Turku. In this way, his works, and especially the small tissue papers that have become their trademark, have become familiar in a way that leads to the question of whether he has anything new to give.

The answer is yes. While the parameters of Hashimoto’s art are the same, something seems to have changed. It may well be that the world around him has changed more than his art, but the end result is the same. Balancing the border of painting and relief, the two-dimensional and three-dimensional works at the same time have the same lightness and freshness as the blossoming cherry trees. They bring hope to the midst of a difficult time.

Every Hashimoto’s work contains hundreds if not thousands of small round paper kites made of bamboo and tissue paper tied with black threads both to each other and to the body of the work. In the depth direction, the fluidized bed layers can overlap by up to ten. The amount of craft that is slow and requires concentration is enormous.

Jacob Hashimoto: Methuselah, 2020, mixed media.­

Monochrome kites are assembled by Hashimoto into extensive rippling surfaces. They are structured by clusters of multicolored kites, where most kites are individuals, each individually painted. References to shapes, patterns, and colors range from the artist’s Japanese background to the visual cues of different cultures and eras, and multiply to a level where words no longer reach. They must be seen with our own eyes.

Stig Baumgartner (b. 1969) paintings are dominated by narrow rectangular shapes placed in the center of the image surface, which he treats as if it were a still life or a portrait. The name of his exhibition also refers to the performance Key Figures (key characters).

Stig Baumgartner: Brother, 2020, oil on canvas.­

Around the geometric central figure, Baumgartner places thick black lines that evoke familiar means of expressing space, movement, or the mental states of cartoon characters. The bright colors of the paintings and the even paint surfaces are also related to pop art and comics.

The works are a kind of conceptual diagrams that engage in a dialogue with the history of art and especially modernist painting. The Baumgartner combines the traditions of classical visual art with the fast-paced present. He mixes high and low and spices the soup with references Keith Haringin and Peter Halleyn contemporary artists such as.

Stig Baumgartner: Skully, 2020, oil on canvas.­

Baumgartner’s “cartoon abstractions” are clearly critical of the aims of modernism and grin at the once heroic enthusiasm for the purity and spirituality of geometric shapes. Like many post-modernist painters, he wants to drop traditional abstract art off the pedestal and associate its representatives with ordinary mortals.