Exhibition evaluation Forum Box exhibition feels like a small film festival – Short films tell about a broken world

Four authors present short films about a world that has derailed.

Dave Berg, Juhani Koivumäki, Joakim Pusenius & Paula Saraste: Fragments from the Unknown 31.1. until in the Forum Box (Ruoholahdenranta 3 a). Tue – Sun 12–17.

In the Forum Box the group exhibition on display feels like a small film festival.

At least it’s worth approaching as such and setting aside time to visit properly. The group exhibition on display in the gallery presents works by artists from the cooperative Luna Films. According to its website, eleven artists, Luna, specialize in the middle ground between commercial and art film.

The four-factor ensemble we see now consists mainly of plot, short-to-end short films. Two of these are in the loft of Forum Box in a screen-like ensemble, where the twenty-minute works are presented alternately.

Right a mere linear drama is not seen in the gallery after all. Juhani Koivumäki three-channel Presence (2021) can approach either distractedly or with intense focus. The work invites the viewer to meditate together with the characters seen in it. The stripped-down characters look directly at their viewer. You can try to connect with the characters by sitting on the small pillows in front of the installation and breathing in the same rhythm with them.

Koivumäki’s work seeking inner peace has an almost opposite atmosphere to the ensemble presented in the Forum Box loft. Joakim Pusenius Stepmother (2021) and Paula Saraste By the water (2021) describe a world disintegrated by either an ecological or some other state of emergency and the consequent disconnection experienced as a result.

Paula Saraste: By the Water (2021). A still image of the book.­

From the Academy of Fine Arts Pusenius, who graduated in 2014 and has since studied at Le Fresnoy School of Audiovisual in France Stepmother based on Peter Zapffen in an essay written in 1933 The last Messiah. Zapffe, who is quite pessimistic about reality, saw man as a creature who acts in a way that is unfavorable to himself and thus loses touch with his environment.

In the spirit of Zappfe in the script On the mother’s side there is little hope. Black and white, visually elegant and KubrickIn the world of film with references, the air has become toxic, a man trapped inside protective clothing cannot touch another, and a deserted planet turns against its inhabitants.

Saraste’s short film does not dive into such a gloomy atmosphere. By the water depicts a world where ordinary everyday life is still some kind of memory. However, dystopia in German-speaking Europe has deviated from the Orwellian observation society, in whose paranoid atmosphere a family of three makes an absurd escape and loses each other along the way.