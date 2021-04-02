Exhibition evaluation Few have visited Ruskeasuo Gallery Live, although its program has been of a high standard for a long time – Now in the exhibition Eeva Peura’s Wonderful World

Eeva Peura’s exhibition Love Takes Us to Many Places is on display at Galleria Live, which has been operating in the premises and café of the Disabled Foundation in Ruskeasuo since 2001. In addition, one work has been placed in the premises of the gallery’s partner, Restaurant Salve.

until April 9, 2021 at Galleria Live (Tenholantie 10 B).

Magician standing on stage with a top hat on his head and a saw in his hand, a female figure lying in a box and green-tailed mermaids hovering in the background. Elsewhere, an octopus-headed orchestra plays jazz.

Eeva Peuran the paintings charm with their imagination but also with their materiality and expressive power. His brushstrokes can be light, carefree and precise. Most often, however, the oil paint is a thick mass that makes the painting three-dimensional. Its relief-like, crumbly surface would make sense to touch, transport fingertips according to brush movements, and almost slip into the deep grooves formed by the paint mass – perhaps immersed in the painting perhaps completely.

Peuran show Love takes us to many places is on display at Galleria Live (formerly Galleria Orton), which has been operating in the premises and café of the Disabled Foundation in Ruskeasuo since 2001. In addition, one work has been placed in the premises of the gallery’s partner, Restaurant Salve.

Eve Deer: Love takes us to many places, 2021, oil on canvas.­

The facilities are not the easiest environment for art exhibitions, but the gallery’s exhibition program has been interesting and of a high standard. Critic Otso Kantokorven since then the gallery has been curated in recent years by the artist Pauliina Turakka Purhonen, and from the beginning of this year together Aura Hakurin with.

Peuran In addition to oil paintings, the exhibition features works made on paper with watercolor and mixed media. What they all have in common is a dense and captivating atmosphere. In the night gardens and landscapes, the eyes of the animals glow red and pale, the large villas glow ghostly. The expression of the deer is ugly and beautiful. The details are thoughtful, as are the shades and compositions.

Eeva Deer: Red Foxes, 2021, oil on canvas.­

In the painting Red foxes the foxes have gathered like a secret gathering around a fountain. Their long tails are organically winding layers of paint, the red-orange hues of the fur accentuate in the middle of greenery. In the work Honey a naked female figure and a snow leopard embrace each other. The color of the female character’s nipples and the cat’s tongue deliciously reproduce the same shades.

Peuran the works offer a wide variety of references. The numerous cats adventuring in them are reminiscent of them Leena Luostarinen production.

Eve Peura: Planetarium.­

In the painting Planetarium the human figure sits in a familiar zebra-patterned armchair under a beehive-shaped lamp. The circular planets stand out in the walls of the room, the moon is visible from the window and a fire flame burns in the character’s hand.

The most direct reference, however, is found in the painting, in which birds sitting on branches are surrounded by bells and eyes lurking in the darkness. The title of the work is Thieves and bells (for Birger Kaipiainen).