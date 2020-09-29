Wallensköld’s characters pose in a valuable setting.

Visual arts

Viggo Wallensköld: Memorial Sermon 11.10. until Galleria Halmetoja (Kalevankatu 16). Open Tue, Thu, Fri 11–17, Wed 11–19, Sat – Sun 12–16.

Beautiful the character poses in a painting Morning (2020) penis and round breasts bare. Elsewhere Seaman (2020) is frowned upon by the stylish summer outfit and Paternal (2020) long thick hair flutter in the portrait as its power.

On display at Gallery Halmetoja Viggo Wallensköldin portrait paintings depicting the diversity of humanity are again relevant, despite their destructive appearance.

Viggo Wallensköld: Friherrinnan, 2020.­

Wallensköld’s works have been brought into the gallery with a view to this year’s Pride, during which gender and sexual minorities are commemorated. In Finland, there is also a debate on the human rights of transgender people and translate reform.

Wallensköld paints his fictional characters in significant environments. The world described often looks upscale. All the characters are portrayed either naked or huddled in the traditional celebrations of the bourgeoisie.

The still life is accentuated by aristocratic work titles such as Countess (2020), Friherrinnan (2019–2020) or Baroness (2019–2020).

By bringing to the environments portrayed as valuable by his characters, Wallensköld places them at the deep core of art history.

The symbolic value of the depicted character can be strengthened with the help of an environment considered as valuable as possible in the history of art. Outfits denote social status and depictions in depicted postures such as full body photography.

Wallensköld’s characters are depicted in the basic positions of the genre: in profile or turned towards the viewer. Some stand valuable. Others have sat down like the ruler in the middle of their court.

Viggo Wallensköld: Father, 2020.­

Wallensköld was awarded Young Artist of the Year in 2005. Even then, the artist’s works saw figures emerging from the margins in valuable still lifes.

Wallensköld’s works have been interpreted as confusing the human conception of the dominant culture. Is there a man, a woman or maybe something else in the picture? Is that character shorter than usual? Can a fat, amputee, abscess, or otherwise abnormal body image be beautiful? The works return questions to the viewer. With a statement of aesthetics, they suggest: look at the person who looks at you from the painting.

Wallensköldin works are not always understood. In 2009, Wallensköld’s works depicting transgender people were censored from the Encounter of Otherness exhibition organized by Kirkkopalvelut ry.

The hanging of the exhibition is quite restful. When visiting the gallery, you should also pop into the back room behind the exhibitor’s counter, which features several of the artist’s paper-based works.