Exhibition evaluation Anni Leppälä’s detailed photos and Eeva Peura’s landscape paintings of ghost houses and gloomy lakes fit together surprisingly

The joint exhibition Boomerang of Emotions produces fresh parallels.

Visual arts

Anni Leppälä & Eeva Peura: The Boomerang of Emotions 4.10. until the gallery in Ama (Richardinkatu 1). Open Tue – Fri 11–17, Sat – Sun 12–16.

You know feeling when you come to think of a friend for a long time, who then happens to call at the same time?

It’s about so-called Jungian synchronicity, where random things come together in a surprising way.

Jungian mysticism of everyday life comes to mind vividly Anni Leppälä (b. 1981) and Eeva Peuran (b. 1982) in a joint exhibition.

Gallery Exhibition in Ama Boomerang of emotions to build mindsets that seem vaguely significant.

Leppälä and Peura are different artists.

Anni Leppälä, who was awarded as a young artist in 2010, depicts dreamlike observations. Precise contours and weighed compositions are extremely polished and made with a steady hand.

Eeva Peura: New Year’s Eve, 2020.­

Eve Peura’s jagged paintings splashed expressively violently in many directions. The deer has become famous for his paintings depicting horror.

In the lush works, we rumble in swamps, row with strange creatures on gloomy lakes and ride in haunted houses.

The landscape paintings of the deer strike surprisingly well with the photographs detailing Leppälä’s details.

Joint exhibition is hung uncomplicated intuitively. The works make references to each other at different levels.

Eeva Peura: Spell, 2020.­

Deer gothic Where do we go –the brown tree trunks in the painting (2020) are parallel to Leppälä Wet hairin (2017) for hair descending on the shoulders. Color alignment is done on the works The New Years Eve (2020) and Oval (Eidos) (2020).

In addition to paintings and photographs In the boomerang of emotions is also together Monika Fagerholm made with an art book The Roaming Child (2020), which contains works by artists as well as text written on the basis of Fagerholm’s works.

The years of completion of several of the works in the exhibition suggest that not all intersections have been planned in advance. There are also quite clear temporal-thematic intersections – though your riddle remains how true synchronism ultimately is.