Exhibition evaluation Anna Tuori, who is at the center of the art world, paints with emotion and deals with classic questions about the inner world of man.

Anna Tuori: The Window 27.9. until Galerie Anhava (Fredrikinkatu 43). Tue – Fri 11–17, Sat – Sun 12–16.

Anna Tuori has been at the center of the Finnish art world in recent weeks. However, the focus has not only been on the new exhibition at the Tuorin Galerie in Anhava, but also on the artist’s To give over to an interview in which he criticized the superficial politics of the contemporary art field.

Just about all the politics of art doesn’t bother Fresh. He is, though talked before about the problems of such political art, which doesn’t really solve anything but makes the most of the artist himself.

When New in Anhava Windowthinks, Tuori is above all an emotional painter. He describes classic questions about the inner world of man and world experience.

Anna Tuori, Entirely Personal Matter (Hooker’s Green Lake Deep), 2019.­

Philosophical art depicting the mental world is often understood as the opposite of social art. Of course it doesn’t have to be that way. When you look at the works, you can notice how the experience itself reflects reality.

Experiences are not always without problems: the works contain a lot of joy, but they also have dark tones and difficulties.

Tuori’s expressiveness manifests itself as a vivid imprint of painting, an intense and varied world of colors, and subjects that divert attention from the physical appearance of man to the inner.

WindowThe ensemble features human figures familiar from Tuori’s previous production. The described world can remain the same from one world to another. The atmosphere still varies a lot.

Anna Tuori, Morning Sun (Brilliant Yellow Reddish), 2019.­

A concrete change of mood is seen in the series Not Even Past, where the same subject is repeated with a different coloring. The central role of color is also emphasized in the titles of the works, which list the different shades of color.

The atmosphere penetrates through many paintings. Tobacco craving also awakens the non-smoking work Calming Down (in Dark Blue-Gray) while watching a moment of coffee.

Hanging in a gallery window Peculiar Desire to Followissa (Rouge de Venise, Rose Eva, Orange Indien, Caput Mortum) is the plush brought by the color red. The movement of the character jumping through the intense red is accentuated by a power tool familiar from the cartoon, with extra limbs.

Fresh has often been described as a graph of the so-called strange, that is, strange-looking mundane. Either can be thought of as manifesting as body surrealism, where in addition to the added limbs, the smaller body parts of the characters – such as the eyes or mouth – may appear in surprising places.

Anna Tuori, Seili, 2020.­

There is also body surrealism Not Even Past in a series whose character has eyes in the buttocks. In itself, a pair of eyes that have swung a little too low from a strange place – from the back – reminds me of a sprained pun.

The works inside and outside of the treatment reaches the exhibition suspension. The row of windows hanging in the space resembles successive halls, and the hanging of paintings reinforces the image of the tradition of salon exhibitions.

In the basement of the gallery is a series of small paintings by Tuori depicting psychiatric hospitals. The series thematically expands the psychological loading of the exhibition.