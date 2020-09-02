Exhibition evaluation Activist Sámi art aims for change – Borderline group exhibition Gallery Sinne has contemporary artivism

The works in the exhibition represent artivism, a combination of art and activism.

Visual arts

Rajanveto – Rájágeassin. Niillas Holmberg, Jenni Laiti, Outi Pieski, Jonne Sippola, Suohpanterror, Häiriköt Headquarters & Jari Tamminen. 6.9. until the gallery in Sinne (Iso Roobertinkatu 16). Tue – Sun 11–17.

Can art have the power to change? The Rajanveto group exhibition on display at Gallin Sinne has a clear message: the artists in the exhibition are opposed to the Arctic Railway project, which, if implemented, would split the Sámi land and violate, among other things, the traditional reindeer pastures.

Visually, the gallery space is dominated by posters with Jonne Sippola has documented a demonstration against the Arctic Ocean track. On the stern wall is a poster collage of the anonymous group of artists Suohpanterror on the same subject.

Boundary drawing, exhibition view.­

Boundary exhibition the works represent the so-called artivism. The word is derived from the English word hybrid, artivism, which describes the union of art and activism.

The goal of artistic art is the same as that of activism: it aims for change.

The works in the Boundary Exhibition utilize the practices familiar from activism in accordance with the artivist principle. In addition to documenting the demonstration, posters and slogans, the gallery guest will be introduced to the implementation of his own moratorium, ie the postponement of the implementation of the law.

The most important thing is to pay attention. For example, the Suohpanterror group has roared in 2015 by climbing Mannerheim on top of a equestrian statue with the Sámi flag fluttering. The group also constantly utilizes social media, where it disseminates information about the situation in Saami and the history of Finnish colonialism.

A similar strategy is used by the Disturbed Headquarters in the exhibition, which hacked the colonialist and capitalist imagery by making new critical versions of them.

With art, activism and protest have a long history in common. Sámiland also has a historical point of reference for resistance to the Arctic Ocean line.

Suohpanterror, Häiriköt headquarters, Ninni Kairisalo, Johanna Marsch and Jari Tamminen: Lapland hippu, 2020.­

Founded in 1978, the Masi group of Sámi artists (Mázejoavku) once resorted to a hunger strike to oppose the harnessing of the Alattionjoki watershed. In the 1980s, the Alattionjoki or Altajoki conservation movement mobilized numerous Sámi artists.

The borderline invites the gallery guest to play, despite the serious subject. At the front of the gallery is an African star placed in the middle of the sofa group Lapland hippu game (2020), which, when played, introduces you to colonial Finland.