Exhibition evaluation A museum for the huge art collection of the oil millionaire is coming to Norway, but you can already get a taste of the treasures in Hämeenlinna

The Hämeenlinna Art Museum is the first to present Nicolai Tangen’s significant art collection.

New beauty 17.10. until Hämeenlinna Art Museum

Norwegian a museum for the world’s largest private collection of Nordic modernism is currently being built in the southern tip of Kristiansand Harbor.

Kunstsilo, which will open in 2023, will feature the director of the Norwegian Oil Fund Nicolai Tangenin a massive art collection of 4,500 works.

However, before booking airline tickets, you can head to the Hämeenlinna Art Museum. Opened there A new beauty gives a foretaste of what is coming to Norway with the power of about a hundred works. The Tangen collection will be available to the public for the first time in Hämeenlinna.

Birger Carlstedt’s Composition (1951) is known to be on display for the first time in Finland.­

The collection consists above all of Nordic abstract art from the 1920s to the end of the century. Works have been brought to Hämeenlinna, especially from Finnish top names in geometric abstraction – From Birger Carlstedt, Lars-Gunnar from Nordström and From Sam Vann – but there are also examples from all the other Nordic countries, even Iceland.

Göran Augustson: Dark Blues, 1971, oil on canvas.­

The aim is to show that abstract geometric art, called concreteism, was a phenomenon not only in Finland but throughout the Nordic countries. The exhibition has been curated by Helsingin Sanomat’s visual art critic Timo Valjakka, who has also consulted Tangen in the acquisition of works of art.

Edwin Lydén’s Vision (1932) is one of Finland’s first fully abstract works.­

New Beauty The exhibition broadly covers the entire development cycle of Nordic concreteism. In the earliest works, set in the fold of the 1920s and 30s, representativeness begins to give way to abstraction. Edwin Lydénin (1879–1956) Vision (1932) is one of the first fully abstract works in Finland.

However, the reactions of the public were mocking, which is why the abstractions still remained individual experiments at that time.

It was not until after World War II that concreteism established itself in the Nordic countries. There was a desire to build a better and more beautiful world on the ruins of the war, in the achievement of which art, design and architecture played a key role.

The idea of ​​concretism was to develop a new, universal language of beauty by reducing paintings to their basic parts: colors, lines, and surfaces.

Lars-Gunnar Nordström’s Improvisation (1949) was on display in Finland’s first fully abstract exhibition.­

The beginning of the reign of concretism is represented in the exhibition by two paintings by Lars-Gunnar Nordström (1924–2014), which were on display in Finland’s first fully abstract art exhibition in 1949.

Initially, concretism favored a pure, well-defined language of form, which over the next decades was accompanied by a more lyrical expression and influences from pop and op art.

Outi Ikkala is one of the lesser-known Finnish painters in the exhibition. The picture shows acrylic painting Transparent light from 1977.­

The exhibition is of particular interest to Finnish modernists who, for some reason – and have been overshadowed – in the shadow of art history writing. Outi Ikkala (1935–2011) builds spatial impressions in his works that seem to radiate light from within. Having a career as a mathematics teacher Pentti Tullan (1937–1988) paintings, on the other hand, flirt with op art based on optical phenomena.

Also on display are three works by Finnish-born, but poorly known here Irma Salo from Jæger (b. 1928), one of Norway’s best-known modernists. The works were considered to be such national treasures that their export had to be subject to an export license from the Norwegian state.

Tangen Collection is also interesting in that it contains works by Finnish modernists that have reportedly never been exhibited in Finland.

For example, painted by Birger Carlstedt (1907–1975) in Paris Composition (1951) remained on its way until Tangen acquired it for its collections. Now, for the first time, the handsome painting is on display for the Finnish public.

Another focus of Tangen’s collection is Nordic contemporary photography.

It is represented in the exhibition Elina Brotherus (b. 1972) Seabound (2018–2019), which Tangen specifically commissioned for his collection. Brotherus got a free hand and the opportunity to spend time around Kristiansand.

The result was a multi-layered dissertation on the location of the Tangen collection and the art-historical continuum to which it belongs.