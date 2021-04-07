E.The Aparicio does not remove the skin or bark from trees, but this is what his large-format works look like at first glance. They are imprints of trees that hang lifelessly like giant animal skins from the ceiling of the Museo del Barrio in New York. They are called “El Ruido Del Bosque Sin Hojas” (The sound of the forest without leaves) or “City Bus Memorial” (monument to a city bus). Aparicio visits the trees in Los Angeles over and over again and uses layers of rubber to approximate their real structure. These are trees that are about to be felled or are in danger of giving way to a residential complex or a street. Aparicio keeps her memory and that of the communities that have lived around her over the years. He decorates the skins with pieces of glass, for example, making the costs and effects of multiple uprooting so metaphorically visible.

People and the environment are at the center of “Estamos Bien”, the first triennial of the Museo del Barrio, which deals with the art of Latin American immigrants and their descendants. It is the first national comprehensive exhibition of its kind – in the past the museum either focused on art from Latin American countries or on individual artists from the Latinx community. All groups could find themselves under the umbrella of the name “Latinx”, says Susanna Temkin, curator of the exhibition. The term is not perfect and can change again at any time, but it currently offers the broadest possible way of identification. Historically excluded from the art world, such as queer artists or Afrolatinas, are also included in this way.

The show spans different generations, regions and backgrounds – well-known artists are exhibiting as well as up-and-coming talents. It was supposed to be opening for the last presidential election, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The focus that many of the artists put on political issues of immigration, justice and environmental protection remained topical. There are currently around sixty million people in the United States who identify as Latinos, Latinas, or Latinx – that’s eighteen percent of the population. You either immigrated from a Latin American country or are descendants of immigrants.

But they can also include people who can trace their family roots back to the time when California was part of Mexico. Their interests, worlds of experience and social conditions are very different – a Cuban exile established in the second or third generation may have little in common with an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. Around twelve million people live in the United States without a valid visa, many of them from the south of the continent. The show in the Museo del Barrio aims to portray this diversity.



Allusion to the census: exhibit from the "Estamos Bien" exhibition.

Image: Collective Magpie





Many of the works by more than forty artists deal with family and home, including their political significance. “Dinner as I Remember” is a video about the importance of eating in the family of Francis Almendárez. In the video scenes of cooking and being together, both the love for the preparation and the concern for the procurement of the ingredients under the conditions of scarcity become visible. In “The Procession”, Yvette Mayorga superimposes pink layers using a technique that she adopted from Mexican bakers in the Pilsen district of Chicago. The result is a sugar-sweet, ornamental tableau of American images and objects that could represent the ideas and dreams of the immigrants.