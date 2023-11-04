Ein a war that has barely been overcome and is already looming again, an endangered world that is reflected in diabolically distorted portraits of the personnel of the Weimar Republic who were showered with ridicule, and the premonition of an end time – this mixture that, alongside Max Beckmann and Georg Grosz, Otto Dix mastered masterfully , one does not look at it untouched. Even today, this joyfully provocative phase of his work cannot be stored away in a historically vacuum-packed safe, which does not necessarily apply to works with a Dadaist or Expressionist touch. The war atrocity-denouncing Dix of the Weimar years, who made headlines with his colorful excursions into brothel flophouses and bourgeois temples of diversion, has never ceased to haunt the minds of those interested in social transformation. This can be studied in the exhibition “Dix and the Present”, curated by Ina Jessen, with around a hundred contemporary examples of a prominent reception in a fascinating abundance.

New-objective nihilist and world dissector

The self-confessed nihilist, of whom fifty works are represented, followed almost every aesthetic fashion. He was sometimes the cool realist, sometimes the cubist world dissector. As a portraitist, however, he created neo-objective icons by always looking for the moment when self-portrayal weakens and the pose slips revealingly. His sharply captured cast of characters is as evil as it is legendary. You encounter him in Julian Rosefeldt’s black and white film “Deep Gold”, a surreal homage to the Berlin nightclubs of the 1920s, time-shifted in Tobias Zielony’s insights into urban subcultures in Moldova, whose actors balance between dark glamor and dreariness during the energy crisis, or in the blunt portrait quotes from Nicolas Party, who is currently extremely successful on the market, combining the famous blood-red portrait of Anita Berber with the head of Marlene Dietrich and the contorted limbs of people wearing suits.

Jessen weaves the motivic network into the present with a sense of spatial expanse and unexpected visual axes along seven chapters. Marina Abramović’s installation “Balkan Baroque”, notorious for the pile of bloody animal bones on which she sat in response to the Yugoslav war while trying to scrub off the remains of flesh, can be found under the bracket “Political Landscape”. Here you can also find Anselm Kiefer’s examination of the depths of German history on monumental material panels from a never-exhausting memory. In the room “Nazi Reception and Grotesque,” ​​Yael Bartana makes direct reference to Dix’s “War Cripples” from 1920 and transfers it into her 2010 multimedia work “Degenerate Art Lives,” whose criticism of war-glorifying propaganda seems frighteningly current in view of the expanding war conflicts.