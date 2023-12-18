Genoa – January 6th is approaching, the first anniversary of the death of Luca Vialli, the unforgettable Sampd'oro striker and Sampdoria legend. And the organizational machinery for events and initiatives that will remember him is already in motion. Starting from the Samp Doria Museum which will set up an exhibition at the Luigi Ferraris entitled “A man, a champion, Gianluca Vialli”. It will remain open for two days, Friday 5th (from 12pm to 7pm) and Saturday 6th January (from 10am to 7pm) with entry from door 7 on the grandstand side of the Marassi stadium. Entrance is free. Sampdoria is involved only through the granting of patronage: «An urn will be set up for any donations which will then be donated to charity at the Vialli and Mauro Foundation – explain the organizers – In addition to the Vialli family, thanks go to Tito Gherardi, and also to Nicoletta Sommella from the marketing department of the Blucerchiati club.”

The initiative of the Samp Doria Museum had the approval of the Vialli family: «They are setting up a truly beautiful exhibition. I will arrive in Genoa on Thursday evening – explains Riccardo, Luca's nephew – and I'll still bring a couple of my uncle's shirts to display. Then I will return to Cremona, where there will be a mass. For my entire family, it will be intense days. As a Sampdorian fan I often come to Genoa, for me it is always a great emotion to listen to the stories about my uncle, told by those who knew him or by those who had a relationship with him as a fan. Realizing the warmth and love that he left behind, also through the memory of those phrases that only he could say.”

The organizers of the Samp Doria Museum will exhibit photographs of Vialli from their rich archive, shirts that the bomber had worn not only for Blucerchiati, but also for Cremonese, Juventus and Chelsea. In addition to 25 blow-ups made for the occasion. More various “memorabilia” of high historical value, like the ball used in Sampdoria-Lecce on 19 May 1991, the match that celebrated the tricolor won by Sampdoria, signed by all the protagonists of that feat. Or like the pennant of Sampdoria-Anderlecht, the Cup Winners' Cup final played in Gothenburg on 9 May 1990 and won by the Blucerchiati with a brace scored by Vialli in extra time. Invitations for the inauguration of the exhibition were sent to all the clubs where the Doria striker played.