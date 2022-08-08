Yesterday, FC Barcelona faced Pumas UNAM from Mexico, in a match that saw Dani Alves return to the Camp Nou, to whom a tribute was paid in the moments before the match, apart from the celebration of the typical Barça tournament, the Joan Gamper. FC Barcelona overwhelmed the Mexicans in every way, achieving a six-nil victory.
Many players stood out yesterday, as is the case with Pedri, Dembélé or Raphinha, but if there is one name to stand out from yesterday, it is Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is one of the best signings in this market of the summer period.
The new “9” of FC Barcelona debuted yesterday as a scorer in his new club, but apart from the goal he also distributed two great assists to Pedri, with whom he has created a great partnership. Only 19 minutes were enough for Lewandowski for the Catalans fans to know that he has come to the club, to contribute not only goals, but also play. And it is that Lewandowski is going to be a fundamental piece of this new Barça, the player perfectly understands the team’s game, in principle he will not have any problem adapting. He has a great capacity when it comes to receiving from behind, turning and participating at all times.
Without a doubt, next season at the Spotify Camp Nou promises, with Lewandowski they have found the striker they were looking for, a goal-scoring machine with the ability to generate play.
It is no surprise to anyone that after yesterday’s game Robert Lewandowski finally won the award for MVP of the game.
#Exhibition #Robert #Lewandowski #Pumas #UNAM #Gamper
Leave a Reply