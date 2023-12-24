Genoa – «Whoever raises moral or political issues on art by trying to direct or influence it opens the way to the exercise of power». Art cannot be censored, are the words of Giovanni Toti who thus intervenes on the storm that hit the “Artemisia Gentileschi” exhibition underway at Palazzo Ducale. A group of students from the degree course in History of Art and Heritage drew attention to the narrative which paid little attention to the figure of the woman and the artist, accusing the organizers of “pornography of pain and the spectacularisation of rape”. Cultural: a stance later disclosed by the influencer Noemi Tarantini who signed a cutting review on “Exibart”, also publishing a video on Instagram. “It's a wrong controversy in my opinion for several reasons” is Toti's comment. «I believe that, in any way, talking about a phenomenon that has unfortunately left a long trail of blood this year too, such as that of feminicides and gender violence, is still useful. The example is the case of Artemisia, although far away in time, in another era and with other languages ​​and other sensitivities, they lead to the heart of this problem. If someone then faces it in a way that we don't feel is absolutely consistent with our feelings and sensitivity, it's still better to face it. That is an art exhibition and the curator of an exhibition must be free, just like the artist, to be able to express his opinion and vision of the world, his feelings, his way of seeing, understanding and communicating sensations , even in a deliberately provocative way. Censoring art, whether by the artist or the curator of an exhibition, always represents a dangerous drift towards censorship, even when it is done for a good cause.”

The Artemisia exhibition it therefore becomes a political case. A few days ago, before the “social media” fuss, the group leader of the Rossoverde list, Filippo Bruzzone, sent an email – for now without response – to the management of Palazzo Ducale, to the mayor Marco Bucci and to the councilor Francesca Corso: «I asked for a meeting, to give voice to the numerous reports and doubts about the exhibition». The voice of dissent also takes shape and concreteness in the action of the “Non Una Di Meno” movement in Genoa: «We see the reason for the controversies and protests in the profound and unstoppable transformation of public sensitivity towards the predominant narrative of violence against women and genre, still characterized by a pornographic approach to pain that the exhibition seems to represent perfectly. The indignation spread to such an extent that the curator of the exhibition, Costantino D'Orazio, contacted us to invite us on a guided tour during which he could justify the artistic reasons for the choice. We are reflecting on this invitation and will decide soon. After visiting the exhibition our evaluations will not remain closed in the Palace, but will be brought “outside” through a public initiative that we would like to build together with authoritative art experts and historians. January 13th we will therefore organize a public moment at i Luzzati Lab. We will no longer allow violence to be spectacularized to gain visibility and we do not intend to be eternally stuck in the role of victims to be pitied. The communication of gender violence is part of the problem and contributes in a structural and direct way to the spread of rape, feminicide and harassment: this is why we must radically change it immediately. The narrative of gender violence will be transfeminist or it won't be! —