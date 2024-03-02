Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 17:07

The Roda dos Bichos exhibition, which brings together works from the entire career of the 79-year-old artist Maria Lira Marques, opens this Saturday (2), at the Instituto Tomie Ohtake, in the capital of São Paulo. Among the paintings and sculptures are pieces in which she used clay extracted from the slopes of Minas Gerais to produce ceramics and natural pigments. The exhibition runs until May 26th.

The exhibition is divided between the three rooms to the left of the large hall. In the first, round, there are paintings on river pebbles and other works on paper. The second brings together different groups of works and families of animals, bringing together a large part of the works presented in the exhibition.

The third room, in addition to presenting works from the beginning of Maria Lira's career, is dedicated to contextualizing her work and connection with the Jequitinhonha Valley, with documents, objects, songs and photographs. There is also the presentation of a short film produced especially for the exhibition, showing his songs, trajectory and work.

Curators Paulo Miyada and Sabrina Fontenele emphasize that the production is deeply marked by the imagery of the semi-arid region of Minas Gerais and that the artist stands out for developing a unique language, painting on stones or on paper beings that inhabit her universe. “The animals of Lira’s backlands live in the imaginative landscape that is formed in the resonance between the artist and the territory. They take a seat on the rounded surface of river pebbles, they are outlined between stains made of water, glue and mineral pigments,” said Miyada.

“They reappear framed in planes of shades of red, ochre, white and yellow, alone or in groups, often next to rune symbols that translate more-than-human elements. They are earth animals, they mark themselves in the earth, and are always pregnant with movement”, said the curator.

Born in the municipality of Araçuaí (MG), in the Jequitinhonha Valley, Maria Lira is a ceramicist, painter and self-taught researcher. His interest in sculptures began around the age of five, watching his mother create clay pieces to give as gifts to neighbors. With beeswax, which her father used in the shoe shop, the artist molded her first pieces. Still in her childhood, in her quest to develop her skills, she learned to work with clay from a neighbor, an artisan and ceramist from the region known as “Dona Joana”.

“She was already quite old, and I learned a lot from her. She took me to the place where she took the clay, she explained to me how to remove the earth, look at the moonlight to remove the earth, so it doesn't break, it doesn't crack, the types of woodwork and the types of foliage to burn, for the piece obtain a certain shine. I learned a lot to improve my work in terms of techniques by asking people”, said Maria Lira.

In the 1970s, he met Frei Chico, a Dutch missionary, friend and professional partner, with whom he worked to document the popular culture of the Jequitinhonha Valley, recording traditional songs and prayers. As a result of this partnership, the city also gained a museum dedicated to the history and popular culture of the region.

After being diagnosed with tendonitis, Maria Lira had to switch from producing sculptures to painting, using clay in different shades as a pigment to draw. On trips with Frei Chico, they collected portions of earth for the artist to use in her pieces. Agência Brasil interviewed the artist, who recounted passages from her career.

Check out the main excerpts:

Brazil Agency: How did you become interested in clay sculptures?

Maria Lira Marques: It all started watching my mother work. Every year, she made Christmas nativity scenes and donated them to the neighbors on my street. Everyone was behind her to make the gifts. And I, as a little girl, saw her work and immediately became interested in wanting to learn. I stood next to her, watching her handle the clay. But the first pieces I made were with beeswax. My father was a shoemaker and had a lot of beeswax at home. And I thought it would be interesting to take the wax cake and get to the hot coals, melt the wax and handle it, make the little pieces. Then I started using clay itself. Because I already liked that, dealing with clay. And, with that intention, I thought like this: I want to be what my mother is.

Agency: What was your inspiration for producing the sculptures?

Maria Lira: I really like facial expressions and watching people's faces. And my mother talked a lot about black issues, she told a lot about slavery, very sad cases. I have black and Indian descent in my family, I am black. I like expressing the black face. When it's not black, it's Indian. But it's not just masks that I make, I also make figures.

When I want to show, for example, a case of exploitation, a social problem, I can show it in clay. If I knew how to write poetry, if I wanted to show this in music, I could show it in the theater, but I would show this reading in clay. I have the birth piece, and this birth that I did is not simply a woman having a child, but it is the struggle of all women, not only in the Jequitinhonha Valley, but throughout the world. It's a person who is fighting, who is struggling to survive.

Agency: How important was the meeting with Frei Chico?

Maria Lira: Once, realizing my work as an artisan, he helped me a lot to move forward, to grow, to value it, to talk to me about the importance of what I was doing, so that we wouldn't abandon it. Working with him was wonderful, because with him I also learned to value my own culture, doing research work on popular culture in the Valley, recording circle songs, work songs, canoeist songs, of tropeiro, the lullabies, songs to ask for alms.

We recorded all of this. Then, we enter the part of popular religiosity, the songs of penance, the blessings, the praises of angels. You don't find this culture of the poor written in any book. And his intention was to have a choir, in Araçuaí, that sang all this type of music.

We recorded 250 cassette tapes [com cantos da população local], then we take it, tape by tape, to make indexes. Then copy everything that was on that tape without changing anything. He said to me “Lira, whatever you don't understand, when copying the tapes, you ask questions so that later we can listen properly or ask the person themselves”.

All this research work, we both did. The Vale Trovadores Choir, 50 years ago, created it for us to sing everything that belonged to the people, precisely to value this culture that is not written in books, the oral tradition of the poor. I'm 79 years old and I still participate in the choir. I arrived right after he founded the choir.

Agency: How did the Araçuaí Museum begin, next to Frei Chico?

Maria Lira: After the choir, he said to me “Lira, will you help me build a museum?” I said “I’ll help”. When he spoke, I got excited. When he told me that he wanted a museum with the things people used to have at home, and I knew the people where they had the material well, so it wasn't difficult for us. He taught me how to make the binder, he taught me everything.

So, when you win a piece or, if someone doesn't want to donate, explain the purpose of the museum, here in Araçuaí, to people. He wanted this museum, where everything he had in the museum was for the use of the simplest people. And I managed, when I spoke, people donated, we rarely bought anything. He taught me how to make a binder, the name of the piece, how I used what I had won, the date, the name of the person, where I picked up that piece, whether it was in Araçuaí or whether it was in the rural area, at the house of another person.

Agency: About your paintings, tell me a little about the collections of colored soils that you made on your trips?

Maria Lira: After Frei Chico moved from Araçuaí to Belo Horizonte, every year he went there in October to celebrate the Rosary. On the way back, I went with him and he said, “Lira, on the way, all the land you see, you talk to me and I'll stop the car so we can collect this land for you”. And it was like that, with his visits, because he was very interested in my work, very interested in my growth, in my art. There in Diamantina we collected a lot of soil, there is a lot of colored soil there in Chapada.

These pigments are not like that in just any soil, they are really mineral soil. In Belo Horizonte we also collected a lot of land, there in [região da] Mannesmann [siderúrgica], in places that we saw that had veins of land, but it is in these places that we find, where we work with mining, which sometimes has gold, that gives us this type of land, sometimes a river bank. I have a lot of colored earth placed in glass, transparent, so you can see the color of the clay, of the earth. It has yellow earth of various shades, white, purple and other colors. The land is enchanting, you know? It's knowing how to look at the earth so you can find this grandeur of colors.