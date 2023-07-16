Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/15/2023 – 20:14

Share



The Karingana exhibition, at Sesc Bom Retiro, in the center of São Paulo, brings together the art of 47 black illustrators from different regions of the country. More than one hundred works focused on children’s literature will be on display from today (15) to February 28, 2024.

The exhibition is installed on the second floor of the building and seeks to offer the public an immersion in the children’s playful universe, with the celebration of Afro-Brazilian cultures and reflections on blackness, ancestry and anti-racism.

Related news: “If we look at the history of Brazilian children’s literature, we know that black characters were stereotyped or made invisible. And this is perhaps the relevance of this exhibition: when black illustration is present, it brings another perspective, another look at the characters, seeing beauty and beauty in this story and in these bodies that inhabit this book”, highlights curator Ananda Luz.

The setting up of the space and the very arrangement of the works make up a mosaic of different techniques, languages ​​and meanings, which starts from the child’s own point of view.

“It is a retelling of the world. When I’m illustrating, the focus is on bringing a new vision of how the world can be built, more Afrocentric. I think the strength is in bringing this ancestry of the retelling; and in the children being able to have a different view of the world than that of Western views”, emphasizes one of the show’s illustrators Rodrigo Andrade.

The collective show also offers workshops, chats, storytelling and activities that promote interaction between children and adults, based on anti-racist education.

Sesc Bom Retiro is located at Alameda Nothmann, 185. Visitation runs until January 28, 2024, from Tuesday to Friday, from 9 am to 8 pm (except November 21); Saturdays, from 10 am to 8 pm; Sundays and holidays, from 10 am to 6 pm. Admission is free.

Guilherme Jeronymo, from TV Brazil.























