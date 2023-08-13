Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/12/2023 – 5:40 pm

Favela dances are the theme of the exhibition Pista Ritmo Fluxo, which opens today (12) at Galpão Bela Maré, a cultural space in the favela Nova Holanda, Complexo da Maré, in Rio de Janeiro. The show features paintings, photographs and installations produced by artists from peripheral communities in Rio de Janeiro. The initiative is coordinated by Observatório de Favelas, a civil society organization that defends public policies and the rights of favela populations.

For three months, the artists participated in a training residency at Escola Livre de Artes (ELÃ). In the meetings, they studied the aesthetics of the dances, with an emphasis on cultural and political aspects. During this period, the exhibition was prepared and set up. And the general public had the opportunity to participate in an open Aula Baile.

08/12/2023, Exhibition at Complexo da Maré highlights the aesthetics of favela dances. Photo: Thais Valencio/ Disclosure – Thais Valencio/ Publicity See also Strong increase in novice drivers with penalty point on their driving license

Related news:

The resident artists who exhibit works in this edition of the project are: Agatha Maria, Aline Peres, Bruno Lyfe, Ciana, Guilherme Kid, Idra Maria, Joelington Rios, Malvo, Mapô, Mayra, Melissa de Oliveira, Myllena Araujo, Preta QueenB Rull, Roberta Holiday and Tainan Cabral. All from favelas and peripheral areas. The exhibition is curated by Jean Carlos Azuos.

The pedagogical part was under the responsibility of coordinator Natália Nichols. She highlighted the importance of cultural exchange among participants and the diversity of artistic experiences.

“The exhibition celebrates this artistic scene that was born with the desire to exalt cultural references that come from the favelas and peripheries. It will be possible to see works in different media and influences such as painting, photography and installation. The exhibition is the result of this artistic-pedagogical experience and was also collectively conceived by the group”, said Natália Nichols.

The multi-artist and sound researcher Ciana performs at the exhibition’s launch event, with appearances by Preta QueenB Rull (singer, composer, actor, content creator and drag queen) and Mother Idra Maria (performer, costume designer and scenic artist). They will bring a bit of ballroom culture, dances traditionally aimed at the African-American and Latino LGBTQ+ population. There will also be appearances by DJ Glau and DJ Onírica, and by Batekoo DJ Set (a movement of black, peripheral and LGBTQ+ artists).

The Free School of Arts (ELÃ) has existed since 2019 and has support from the Ministry of Culture. And it is sponsored by Instituto Cultural Vale, Itaú Unibanco and White Martins, through the Federal Law of Incentive to Culture.

Service

Collective Exhibition PISTA RITMO FLOWO

Location: Shed Bela Maré. Rua Bittencourt Sampaio, 169, Maré, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Opening: August 12th, from 3pm

Visitation: Until 10/14, from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm

Free entrance