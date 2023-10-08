SShe was the most important art dealer in the Weimar Republic, but today hardly anyone knows her name: Grete Ring (1887–1952). The Liebermann Villa on Wannsee in Berlin is showing a small but fine exhibition until January 22nd that brings this remarkable personality back to life. Grete Ring came from an upper-class Berlin family, was the niece of the painter Max Liebermann, was one of the first women to study art history and received her doctorate in 1912 under Heinrich Wölfflin in Munich. On the recommendation of museum director Max J. Friedländer, she became an employee of Paul Cassirer’s legendary art salon in 1920. This cosmopolitan gallery owner and publisher had already opposed the reactionary art policy of the Empire in Berlin at the beginning of the 20th century and was primarily committed to German and French Impressionism and Post-Impressionism.



Not by Vincent van Gogh, but probably by Leonhard Wacker: “The Sower”, painted around 1928, oil on canvas

:



Image: Private



A discovery by Cassirer

The extremely educated, humorous, stubborn and fearless Grete Ring was, as publisher Reinhard Piper noted, a discovery “of which Cassirer was proud”. Through her art historical expertise and her market instinct, she earned a high reputation in the art world and contributed significantly to the gallery’s success. As early as 1924, Cassirer made her an equal partner in the art trade. After Cassirer’s dramatic suicide due to heartache – during the divorce negotiations with the actress Tilla Durieux – Grete Ring took over the management of the art salon with her colleague Walter Feilchenfeldt in 1926.

At that time, there were very few women in leading positions in the art trade. Ring was responsible for purchases and sales in the gallery, was responsible for the production of catalogs and texts, organized exhibitions and auctions, wrote reviews for art magazines and visited artists and collectors across Europe. She also brought the gallery closer to the present by exhibiting works by Heinrich Campendonk, Otto Dix, George Grosz, Lyonel Feininger and Paul Klee there for the first time. She sold numerous important works not only to private collectors, but also to museums. Grete Ring caused a particular stir in 1928 when she exposed the Van Gogh forgeries of the fraudulent art dealer Otto Wacker with a critical eye and brought him to court. Two of the rarely shown fake oil paintings can be seen in the exhibition.

From 1933 onwards, Grete Ring ran the Cassirer art salon in Berlin alone, but had to close the Berlin gallery in 1935 under pressure from the Nazi regime. Since she herself was of Jewish origin, she fled to London in 1938, where she opened a new art shop the following year with a sensational Cézanne exhibition. She ran the gallery until her death in 1952.



From Grete Ring’s collection: Eugène Delacroix, “Two Seated Women,” 1835, pen and brown ink on paper

:



Image: Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford



xThe exhibition in the Liebermann Villa not only presents documentary photographs, letters, books, postcards and invitation cards, but also drawings such as those by Caspar David Friedrich and Philipp Otto Runge, Adolph von Menzel and Max Liebermann, and Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, Eugene Delacroix and Paul Cezanne. Grete Ring had built up a private collection of almost 200 drawings with a focus on the 19th century, which was donated to the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford. Last but not least, some of these sheets make a visit to the exhibition on the idyllic Wannsee particularly worthwhile. Grete Ring, as an important advocate and protagonist of modernism, would certainly have liked the fact that the new Berlin Museum of Modernism is being built today exactly where Victoriastrasse used to run along and where the Cassirer art salon had its address.

Grete Ring. Modern art dealer. Liebermann Villa at Wannsee, Berlin, until January 22, 2024. The catalog costs 26 euros.