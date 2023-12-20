The experience of war could have connected the two painters, but it separated them: a Berlin show shows Ernst Wilhelm Nay in dialogue with the Frenchman André Masson.

KHardly any German painter rose as high and fell as low in the post-war period as Ernst Wilhelm Nay. A darling of art critics in the 1950s and a permanent guest at the first Documenta exhibitions, Nay became the epitome of a fading period style with the rise of a new generation of artists around Beuys, Polke and Richter. His large formats were considered decorative, his colorful abstractions were considered arbitrary. After his death in 1968, his work, although abundant in public collections, fell into oblivion. It was only in the new millennium that the art market discovered Nay's pleasing late style as an investment. The 2.3 million euros that his “Slices and Half-Slices” fetched in Munich in 2017 put his name in the headlines, and the three “Eye Pictures” hanging in a conference room in the Chancellery introduced his painting to German television audiences.

Last year, the Hamburger Kunsthalle finally dared to hold a Nay retrospective (FAZ from April 7, 2022). Reviews ranged from friendly to cool. The artist was accused of ingratiating himself with the Reich Art Chamber during National Socialism, his supposedly painted portraits of Hitler, his service as a map artist at the Wehrmacht headquarters in Le Mans from 1940, and his silence after the war. The play of colors in his pictures became a symbol of repression; their optimism seemed harmless and intentional to many viewers. There can be no talk of a rediscovery for the time being.