Exhaustion Will a burnout robot moving in the workplace detect burnout in the future? VTT aims to identify burnout with artificial intelligence

“The load also affects the use of digital devices that can be analyzed with the software installed on the device. The stress state manifests itself, for example, as an atypical keystroke rhythm, ”says Johanna Kallio, VTT’s specialist researcher.

Finland The state-owned VTT is leading an international research project that seeks the help of artificial intelligence to identify workload early. A project called Mad @ Work is investigating whether work-related stress could be identified in the future using artificial intelligence.

According to VTT’s press release, the “intelligent health and well-being solutions” to be developed in the project are based on, among other things, artificial intelligence, diagnostic tools and robotics.

To this end, researchers receive data through motion sensors embedded in the work environment and sensors that measure the quality of the environment. The sensors monitor, for example, changes in employee movement and working conditions. When data is modeled using algorithms, anomalous behavior and the employee’s stress state can be identified, says the specialist researcher. Johanna Kallio In VTT’s press release.

Mental Every third employed person suffers from exhaustion, according to the Ministry of Employment and the Economy’s 2019 Working Conditions Barometer.

Exhaustion is caused by prolonged work stress, the causes of which may be related to the work itself and its content, negative interactions, or work environment. In teleworking, for example, lack of contacts, remote meeting threads, poor ergonomics and disturbances in the work environment can increase the load, VTT’s press release states.

New solutions are needed to identify the load so that the situation can be addressed in time. Teleworking also makes it difficult to regularly measure workload.

The total budget of the Mad @ Work project led by VTT is EUR 10 million. Of this, EUR 7.3 million is allocated to research and development in Finland. Granlund, Haltian Empathic Building, Helvar, Hintsa Performance, Martela, Nixu, UniqAir and the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health are also involved in the project.

Foreign players are also involved.