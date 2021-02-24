Clara gets into her car early one morning. She does not turn on the ignition key. All will loose it, it is collapse, burn-out. Exhaustion “The plate on the ground”. She is young: 32 years old. He likes his work in a credit company. She is invested and efficient, but ” this morning “, she will not return to the office. In this eighth novel, Gaëlle Josse accurately portrays a life that is cracking and emptying. She points out, with finesse, the signs heralding the fall: weariness on certain evenings, the overflow of demands at work, the sentences “Released outside the witness” in the corridors, the “Brutality of injunctions”. A whole existence falls apart, with the renewed sick leave. The lovers, the family, the friends, the colleagues move away. An unknown continent unfolds between Clara and the others. There she is “Bristling with rocks“; no one can dock on his island anymore. This tidal wave will radically change his relationship with the world, by questioning all of his choices. Mr. S.