Carlo Laudisa and Alessandra Gozzini

Yesterday late afternoon Rafa Leao showed up on social media: an Instagram story in a Rossoneri shirt, a snapshot of the last derby, and instead of a caption, the image of a footprint. Certainly not the one he left in the race: the only official traces are those of the admonition (slapped on Barella) which cost him his place among the cautioned players. He could have had an impact if Giroud had kept up the derby tradition: the stop following Rafa’s perfect invitation, after a descent from his, was instead one to forget.

Leao’s game, who came on tenth of the second half, is summarized here. Nothing else to report. It’s more interesting to try to explain everything that happened before and after Sunday’s derby. Before: in the week that led up to the big challenge, Rafa hadn’t convinced Pioli to restore his confidence. He had stayed out against Sassuolo, but the bench in the derby was decidedly more uncomfortable. Gentle pace in training: it is true that sloth is part of the character, but the present moment calls for a different spirit. Leao didn’t make that extra sprint that was asked of him: not a simple sprint at speed, but in getting perfectly into the part. See also MotoGP | The pilots are demanding a minimum wage base

Physical condition — He has an alibi: his physical condition hasn’t supported him for weeks. Returning from the World Cup in Qatar, Rafa lowered his pace because he ran out of energy. In the parameters in the hands of the staff there is a before and an after and the stop dedicated to the national teams is the watershed. After the match on TV, Pioli explained it this way: «The choice to play with two closer strikers was to put Inter’s defense in difficulty. That’s why I chose Giroud and Origi. Leao has to keep working and stay active throughout the game, he’s a player we focus on a lot. Would I do it again? Yes, the choices I’ve made are the best for what I’ve seen during the week». In a subsequent question about Rafa and the regret of not having fielded him from the start, a misunderstanding is created which the coach is keen to clarify immediately, and in doing so he reiterates the concept: «No, I wouldn’t change my mind». Origi more than Leao, therefore: for technical characteristics. And perhaps for a nature more inclined to sacrifice, also exhibited in training. Certainly not for the greater dynamism. So, however, Rafa risks remaining out again. See also Milan starts from where they finished: double Giroud and lots of applause in Cologne

Cross vetoes — The player’s moods are there for all to see and it’s easy to read the developments on the technical front. Instead it seems more complicated to interpret the moves of the protagonists of the negotiation for the renewal of the contract. Since the beginning of January, the works have essentially stopped, paralyzed by a series of crossed vetoes. Last week a press release from the club in via Aldo Rossi intended to reassure the environment in view of the derby, pointing out that “the dialogue with Leao and his entourage continues in a serene and professional atmosphere”. To corroborate this thesis were also followed by the statements of the lawyer Ted Dimvula, holder of the Leao prosecutor’s office for another year. It is equally true, however, that since last November the Leao family has tried in vain to get the French professional to dialogue with Jorge Mendes, father Antonio’s super-adviser.

Dimvula takes advantage of the formal delegation, but contacts with Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara must be filtered, given that the Leaos have different ideas from their official agent. This is how he explains, then, how certain knots remain very intricate. After all, the AC Milan proposal to raise the salary to 6.5 million net is not enough to satisfy the player, given that Milan thinks they can exhaust the Sporting argument with this move. Instead, Rafael and his entourage want Milan to relieve him of the burden of the 19 million (including legal fees) due to the Lisbon club. And even the latest contacts between the parties have not led to substantial changes. In fact, the question of the 150 million clause that the attacker asks to be halved to extend beyond 2024 also remains pending. Maldini has repeatedly hoped that the game would end in January: unfortunately that deadline has already passed and is on the horizon there are no positive glimmers (for the moment) in sight. Making matters even more tangled are the difficult (if not downright conflicting) relationships in Rafael’s world. Substantial divisions that make the path of diplomacy difficult. See also Rafael Nadal's wife breaks down in tears when she sees him fall at the Australian Open

February 7, 2023 (change February 7, 2023 | 00:29)

