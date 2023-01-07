‘Ndrangheta, new business: disposing of special waste has a cost but not for everyone. There are those who pay to have exhausted batteries

The business of exhausted batteries is the open secret. Just surf on Facebook and find dozens of subjects, region by region, who propose to buy them by paying interesting sums. We are in efficient Northern Italy. “Euro 1000, withdrawal of copper cable brass exhausted batteries”. “Euro 555, battery withdrawal”. “Euro 50, exhausted batteries”. And so on. Stacks of batteries of all types appear as images, and the place of the withdrawing subject as the territorial indication. Apparently anomalous fact because the disposal would have a cost and not a gain for whoever holds them.

They will certainly all be in order, we don’t doubt it, but how do they collect them paying even such interesting figures? Disposal should only be carried out by authorized companies, as they are hazardous waste which also contains toxic components. Disposing of special waste has a cost and so the illegal market has grown exponentially in the beautiful country. The phenomenon is growing rapidly. An investigation by the Catanzaro DDA shows that the local gangs of the ‘Ndrangheta have thrown themselves into the business.

The exhausted batteries of cars, tractors, heavy vehicles, trucks and trains are goods that end up on the black market due to the value of metals, especially lead. It works like this. A network made up mainly of nomadic communities manages the most problematic part: the toxic liquids of the batteries to be disposed of. These components, including sulfuric acid, are poured into the fields polluting the soils that risk being made increasingly acidic, with the possibility of attacking the groundwater as well. The rest of the material is recovered and resold, even the plastic.

The battery containers, by tons and tons, have Eastern Europe as a destination, mainly Romania, where they receive the recovery treatment, with the extraction of valuable metals, resold on the continental market. If sulfuric acid has not already disappeared in spills in Italy, it “disappears” there. According to the Catanzaro report, however, a shipment with the toxic part would have been buried in the province of Caserta in Marcianise. Imaginable there is the pass of the clans of the Camorra.

The market is still flourishing and the profit is around 1500 to 1800 euros per ton, thanks to the recycling of metals, especially lead, according to the information enclosed with the investigation by the Catanzaro DDA. The ‘Ndrangheta sees special waste as a rapidly growing sector and entered the business by reducing the costs of junkyards, mechanics, workshops and garages. Many times the batteries are even stolen from mechanical workshops which suddenly find themselves empty. Many tell of real raids with an inexplicable tenor: the only goal is the exhausted batteries.

A practice that has been going on for more than a decade to which no one seems to want to put a hand. At most, if anyone ever intervenes, they will charge the individual with other heavy taxes by moving the problem from the unit to the central ones for the usual rhetorical facade operation. Seeing all this and at the same time the ecological activists who smear the paintings of Da Van Gogh, Monet and Klimt, to raise awareness of pollution is something ridiculous.

Subscribe to the newsletter

