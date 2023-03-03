Milltek is the first to present a new exhaust for the new Honda Civic Type R and it solves more than the sound.

You can accuse the previous Honda Civic Type R (FK8) of cartoonish styling, but you have to tell Honda that they have been consistent in making the thing over the top. Everything was really over the top, including the gigantic diffuser with three (!) centrally placed exhausts. Yes, in the same ranking as, for example, a Ferrari F40. That does have a function though. The center exhaust acts as a muffler for the outer two and according to Honda you therefore experience the perfect balance between raw four-cylinder and a little peace here and there.

Honda Civic Type R (FL5)

The successor to the Civic Type R FK8, the new FL5, is a breath of fresh air in terms of appearance. The design is a lot quieter, although it still knows a few tricks from the FK8. The large rear spoiler in particular stands out and the new Type R also has three exhausts. The placement is a bit different, with the largest end piece in the middle and two small ones on either side. The FK8 and FL5 certainly don’t sound bad for a four-cylinder, but there are still plenty of reasons to knock on Milltek’s door for their new exhaust for the new Civic Type R.

Civic Type R with Milltek exhaust

As mentioned, the main reason for ordering an exhaust is usually the sound (and usually to create more sound). Milltek does not share exactly how it sounds, but expect a few extra decibels. Since a too loud exhaust is not fun for daily use, there is therefore a valve system in the exhaust that allows it to be louder and softer. That’s linked to your Type R’s driving modes, so you can roar in sport and track mode and take it easy in comfort or street mode. The downpipe and especially the catalytic converter is adjusted to allow 20 percent more airflow through, which in turn helps with getting a little extra power into the engine. If you opt for a setup that is only allowed for the track, the entire downpipe will be replaced by one without a catalytic converter.

Appearance

Sound and extra performance can therefore be reasons to consider the Milltek exhaust for your new Honda Civic Type R, but there is another reason. The rear silencers come with new end pieces and they are all the same size! Then the end pieces fit just a bit better in the diffuser. What also helps: you can choose which color they get. Standard (chrome) is possible, but satin black as in the photos also conceals them just a little better. You can also choose between brushed titanium, ‘burnt’ titanium and carbon fiber.

There are no prices for the new exhaust for your Honda Civic Type R on the Milltek website itself, so unfortunately we cannot give them. However, Milltek will roll out the system as quickly as possible and you will soon be able to order it from a dealer who works with Milltek.

