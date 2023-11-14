Missing exes, the turning point: “The car was still moving last night”

The black Fiat Grande Punto in which Giulia Cecchettin and her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta were “still moving at least until last night.” This was confirmed by the criminologist Edoardo Genovese of the Penelope association, who is currently assisting the families of the two boys. As reported by Corriere della Sera, the car that was registered in transit on the borders between Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia on Saturday night was intercepted one last time last night, when exiting or entering, by an electronic targsystem gate in an area of ​​the upper province of Belluno. So far, however, investigations in that area have not brought any results.

The criminologist also explained that the Grande Punto “runs on both methane and petrol” so it cannot be ruled out that the young man may have stopped to put in the methane and also underlined that one detail is also taken into account in the analysis of the reports: “The car in front of the bonnet is very dented due to a hailstorm. We are also examining some sightings of the boys that would have occurred this morning at dawn again in northern Italy, the police are at work.”

Disappeared exes, the appeal of the parents of the two boys. VIDEO

An appeal to their children to contact them as soon as possible. They said it in front of the cameras i parents of Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta, the two 22-year-olds, ex-boyfriends, of whom there has been no news since last Saturday. Giulia’s father and Filippo’s parents appeared together in front of the TV cameramen and journalists and read, separately, two short statements. In both they turned to their children asking them to contact them as soon as possible and appealed to anyone who noticed the black Fiat Punto driven by Filippo to report the matter to the police.

Disappeared exes, traces of blood at the place of their disappearance. Giulia’s father reveals an important detail

Giulia and Philip I am gone since Saturday evening and there is no longer any trace of them. The search continues for the two 22-year-old ex-boyfriends, a passerby witnessed an argument between the two the night they disappeared: “Giulia screamed in the car, Filippo held her back“. These are the statements that make families tremble. All the pain of her father: “My daughter had left him and he didn’t take it well. Gino Cecchettin – we read in La Stampa – has been living with the phone in his hand since Saturday night, ever since his daughter Giulia she never returned home. There are hundreds of appeals published on her social networks: with her photo, they repeat the clothes she was wearing, they report the number for reporting. Dad keeps holding the phone, hoping for the one phone call that makes sense.

“What happened? We have no idea and this torments us. The only thing I know is that my daughter would never have walked away, she would never have walked away like this. Filippo – explains the girl’s father – was engaged to my daughter for just over a year. She left him in August and I know he didn’t take it well. But only recently did I discover that in the last few days he had become very gloomy, so much so that he could barely eat. Giulia was watching the thesisthe discussion is scheduled Thursday next. An important day, an important milestone. She was happy, she had organized the party with relatives and friends, everything was ready.

Yesterday the former couple – continues La Stampa – was first reported in the Treviso area, then to Friuli and, on Sunday morning, along the Alemagna state road, towards Cortina. Filippo, as a good walker, knows those places well. Meanwhile, between Veneto, Friuli and Trentino-Alto Adige the deployment of forces is enormous. Activated by the prefect, everyone is looking for Giulia and Filippo. On the asphalt of the industrial area of ​​Fossò, where the boy’s cell phone was connected for the last time, some traces of blood. And just a company’s camera would have fixed the image of Filippo’s car there. Meanwhile, the appeals and reports continue. But Giulia and Filippo still can’t find each other.

