Want to quickly let off steam in the gym after a (home) working day from nine to five? That’s no longer the case. The cabinet recently decided that gyms must close their doors at five o’clock sharp. The same goes for amateur sports – training sessions and matches in the evening cannot take place.

Then just exercise in the morning, before work? That’s easier said than done. “It’s already overcrowded here at six in the morning,” explains Danillo Barros, who has just finished the urban gym from Trainmore in Amsterdam. “They have now set a limit in the morning, which means that a lot of people had to go home.”

It leads to discussions in the workplace, for example at communication consultancy Tekstwerf in Amsterdam. “When can we exercise then? We are actually in a health crisis,” says copywriter Roos Post. Fortunately, her employer came to meet her and her colleagues: they could exercise during working hours, as long as the work was done.

The question arises whether employers should not offer their staff more space for sports during working hours as long as the evening lockdown lasts. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment does not think that changes to the legislation are necessary for this: “Exercise is a good way to keep fit, but whether there is room for this during working hours is something between employers and employees,” said a spokesperson.

walking around

Employers’ organizations AWVN, VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland also see more in consultation about sports during working hours than in rules. The employer and employee can then mutually consider when ‘lost time’ is compensated for in sports.

General measures are not appropriate, says a spokesperson for the AWVN, because releasing staff for sports costs a lot of money and everyone is quickly at the gym at the same time. “And with these measures you can still go for a walk in the evening.”

Erik Scherder, professor of neuropsychology at the Free University in Amsterdam, finds it “unbelievable” that the government and employers are not adjusting the rules to make sports and exercise possible during working hours. “An exceptional time calls for exceptional measures,” he says.

Even taking the stairs to a meeting or walking to public transport has become obsolete due to all that working from home, Scherder notes. But sitting still does come at the expense of employee efficiency and productivity, he says. “The blood flow to the brain deteriorates enormously and your mental health and immune system deteriorate.”

Roos Post notices this continuously: “By exercising I clear my head for a while, so that I feel fresh again and work more productively. If I work from nine to five without moving, I’m often done by three.”

Objected

For Scherder it is a reason to sound the alarm. He urges all employers to allow their employees to exercise for at least half an hour – preferably longer. “In practice, it appears that employees feel very burdened to move for half an hour in the afternoon,” he explains. “As a result, they often go on for one or two hours longer in the evening, resulting in even more sitting still.”

If it were up to Scherder, staff wouldn’t have to make up for that sport time either. After all, the boss gets fitter and more productive staff in return. That certainly can’t hurt in a health crisis with weakened immune systems.