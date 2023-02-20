www.rover.com gives some recommendations for you and your pet, with the idea of ​​interacting more.

1. Squats and leg

Squats work to strengthen the muscles of your lower body (glutes, quads, hamstrings, adductor, hip flexors, and calves) as well as your upper body (shoulders, arms, chest, and back).

1. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and lower your hips, keeping your weight on your heels and your chest up. Your knees should not go past your toes when you look down.

2. To include your dog in this activity, take your little one’s two front legs and hold them in front of you. Squat down, and allow your dog to drop a few inches as well. Then return both to the starting position.

3. You can use a treat if your dog needs more than a verbal instruction. Not only is this exercise good for your glutes, hamstrings, and abs, but you’ll also be teaching your dog a new trick.

2. Game with toilet paper rolls

You have to put toilet paper rolls in line. Depending on your dog’s training level, use a toy or a verbal command to encourage him to follow you as you walk around the toilet paper rolls.

“Eventually, you can increase your speed to improve your stamina and coordination,” the page says in its report.

3. Twists and sweets

1. Twist your torso in the opposite direction while holding the toy in front of you, this way your dog will move from side to side as you turn.

2. Reward your dog with lots of love or a treat. Another option is to hide the toy from him so he can go find it while you complete your reps.

4. Tug of war

“Using your dog’s favorite toy for tug of war, hold one end of the toy and without letting go, squat down while your dog has the other end of the toy in his mouth.” , notes the post.

5. Lunges and balance

1. Do a static lunge and ask your dog to sit each time you do one.

2. Hold ten seconds. PRO Tip: Make sure your knee is in line with your ankle and not past your toes. Your weight should be on the front heel.

3. Now lunge the other leg and remember, have your dog sit at the same time. He holds for ten seconds. Continue doing this exercise by switching legs for 10-15 minutes.

4. Stand on your left leg and tell your dog to lie down.

5. Reach down (with your right leg in the air) and give your little one some caresses.

Return to the starting position and repeat the movement five more times (your dog too!).

Repeat this exercise with the other leg.

6. Play catch while doing squats

1. Bend your knees and place your hands on the ground.

2. Press your feet into the ground and lower your entire body, bending your elbows.

3. Raise your body again and jump when you reach the top. Repeat!

7. Jumps

Jumping and dodging obstacles is a fun activity you can do with your dog inside or outside the house, and it’s a great way to get a cardio workout.

8. Abs

The specialized page explains this point as follows:

“Lie on your back with your legs bent and feet flat on the floor. Hold your dog’s favorite toy in both hands, let your little one see the toy, then begin to sit up without fully sitting up, stopping when feel your abs starting to work Raise your legs to intensify the movement Twist your torso from side to side, pausing on each side so your dog can chase your hands holding his toy Keep the movement slow and controlled And don’t forget to treat your furry friend between sets.”

9. The table and the dog toy

“Grab your dog’s favorite toy and come into plank position holding the toy in your right hand. Your feet should be shoulder-width apart and your back and legs should be in a straight line. Focus your weight on the left arm and extend your right arm to the right, then move your right arm to the left, across the front of your body. Repeat the exercise five times with your right arm, then switch arms. Don’t lose your dog’s attention to chase the toy from side to side as you move,” the article notes.

10.Yoga

Let your little one’s curiosity guide you. Practice the body stretch next to your dog (big or small). Rest together naturally during calmer poses.