The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the start of the exercises of the Caspian Flotilla as part of the final inspection for 2020, the press service of the department reports.

As specified in the Ministry of Defense, the exercises will be held in the central part of the Caspian Sea north of the Absheron peninsula. A total of six ships, seven aircraft and over 400 personnel will be involved in naval maneuvers.

It is noted that these measures are carried out in order to control and assess the level of combat training, technical readiness, staffing with weapons and military equipment of the formations and military units of the Caspian Flotilla.

Thus, during the exercise, the crews of the missile ships “Dagestan”, “Tatarstan”, as well as small missile ships “Uglich” and “Veliky Ustyug” will perform exercises of control artillery and missile firing at sea at air and sea targets. The servicemen will operate as part of the grouping with the participation of the aviation of the Southern Military District.

In turn, the naval strike group will work out the tasks of deploying forces to ensure a favorable operational regime, protection and defense of objects of maritime economic activity. In addition, exercises will be held to destroy conditional illegal armed formations in the area of ​​protected facilities.

It should be added that the conducted exercises do not pose any threat and do not impose restrictions on the economic activities of the Caspian states.

Earlier it was reported that in the Gulf of Peter the Great, exercises were held with the participation of the flagship of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet), the missile cruiser Varyag.