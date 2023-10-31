Exercises | The helicopters spotted at Malmi airport attracted attention on social media

The joint exercise of the police, the Border Guard and the rescue service attracted attention on Monday in Helsinki.

31.10. 21:58

Ore the helicopters flying at the airport in Helsinki on Monday attracted widespread attention on social media. Photos shared in the Friends on Malmi Airport Facebook group made people suspect that flight operations would continue at the closed airport.

Sent a news tip to HS editorial Heikki Vuorela said that the group’s discussion did not reveal the exact reason for the helicopters’ presence. The reason was thought to be the exercise of the rescue service and the Defense Forces.

The helicopters in the pictures seem to be the equipment of the Defense Forces. The pictures also show fire engines and other rescue service vehicles.

Vuorela said that he wondered about it, because he thought the field was under a no-fly zone. He wondered if the exercise could somehow be connected to NATO.

“Using the airport is exciting. I wondered what it could be. The current world situation raises many questions.”

Helsinki The police announced on Tuesday that the emergency unit Karhu will organize an exercise in the Uusimaa area from October 30 to October 3. November. According to the release, the exercise can be seen especially on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Lohja area. Several helicopters are involved in the exercise.

In addition to the Helsinki police, the exercise also includes authorities from the police departments of Eastern and Western Uusimaa, as well as the Border Guard and rescue services.

In addition, police dogs and helicopters from the Uti Jääkärirykment helicopter battalion and the Border Guard will participate in the exercise.

The communication of the Helsinki police told HS that on Monday they practiced at Malmi airport. Nothing more was said about the exercise on Tuesday evening.

Heikki Vuorela used to fly a small plane in Malmi when he was young and has therefore followed the fate of the airport and the discussion about it with interest.

“I have wondered why apartments have to be built there. It’s so challenging and expensive.”

In the Facebook group, people were happy about the flight activity that appeared in Malmi.

“The soundscape of Northeast Helsinki has returned to normal, at least for a while.”