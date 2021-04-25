ZFor two weeks, Russia kept Ukraine, but also NATO, in suspense with an unannounced major maneuver in Crimea and on its western border with Ukraine. A smaller exercise restricted to a few military districts turned into the largest troop rally since the annexation of Crimea. The West was concerned. Then on Friday the Russian Defense Ministry announced the withdrawal of troops. “More than 10,000 soldiers” had “practiced” in the Crimea in the past few weeks, now they would be returning to their locations.

So was that it? Can Ukraine, can NATO take a deep breath now? Western intelligence services have over the past four weeks carefully observed which units and equipment have been brought to the Crimea, near Rostov and Voronezh. They agreed on the hard facts, and they could often be verified from public sources. But they drew different conclusions about Moscow’s intentions. Therefore, even now, they view the reports of the withdrawal with varying degrees of concern.

Memories of previous cases like Georgia in 2008

“We only believe it when we have seen it,” says a senior Western representative who cannot be identified. He refers to earlier cases, in Georgia in 2008 and in Crimea in 2014, where Russia initially relocated units from maneuvers, but then reinforced them again in order to suddenly attack. Moscow’s credibility is not high, especially since it had neither announced nor reported the alleged exercises on the borders of Ukraine to the OSCE beforehand. In the Vienna Document of 1999, the contracting states undertook to report maneuvers if at least 9,000 soldiers were taking part. If there are more than 13,000 soldiers, observers must be admitted. Russia is a signatory state, but has been disregarding these rules for years.

According to the Western representative, “around 100,000” soldiers have been deployed in the past few weeks in the Crimea and in eastern Ukraine. Something else worries the man: Defense Minister Shojgu has ordered that the 41st Army, which is stationed in the central military district, leave all their equipment and armaments in a huge encampment that they set up in the Voronezh region. It should stay there until the big military exercise “Zapad” (West), which will take place in September.

This statement by Moscow is not convincing even among German services and knowledgeable members of the Bundestag. Although in Berlin – unlike in Kiev and the earlier NATO soldiers – the imminent danger of a war outbreak was assessed as rather low, Zapad’s reasoning is believed to be misleading. Because according to earlier announcements by the Russian side, the major maneuver should take place hundreds of kilometers further north, as in previous years, and mainly in Belarus. So now a rescheduling that involves entire armies? “Russia could quickly move its troops back and threaten Ukraine,” says NATO at least.