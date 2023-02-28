Exercise | YLE’s ski expert Kalle Lassila’s claim about school sports caused a social media firestorm – “A person doesn’t break down.” Of the kind that are done in schools”

Skiing expert Kalle Lassila spoke about the importance of school sports in the Keskipohjanmaa magazine and caused a flurry of reactions on social media with her speech. “If you want to progress physically, you have to do things you don’t know yet.”

Mightily ski expert Kalle Lassila claim In Keskipohjanmaa magazinethat school sports has not traumatized anyone.

“If you want to progress physically, you have to do things you don’t yet know how to do. Then you have to go into the discomfort zone. Exercise is physical, which means that the body has to make movements that have not been made before. That’s when you sweat, get short of breath, and you feel bad feelings in your muscles and joints,” Lassila says in the video blog.

“A person doesn’t break from them. The kind that are done in schools. Our whole environment should rethink the attitude towards school sports. Let’s give school sports the opportunity to produce what it is meant to produce.”

Lassila says that she wants to challenge the idea that it is the school, teacher and school sports that have caused Finns trauma, broken them and left people with a bad relationship with sports. It is easy to blame the parties mentioned above for him.

The school instead, Lassila turns the focus towards students and apparently homes.

“Perhaps promoting the cause could be realized better if you thought about what you could have done yourself. Or what our environment could have done or we can do in this time, so that school sports does not traumatize, but promotes things”, comments Lassila.

According to the former top skier, the purpose of the welfare society’s school system is to teach citizens essential knowledge and skills for a quality life. He equates exercise with other subjects.

“It is really important how exercise is treated in an environment outside of school. One can wonder what would happen to a young individual’s school success if it were said that I was traumatized in math or mother tongue classes because they were difficult and I started to get anxious when I was forced to learn them. Maybe you don’t even need it.”

Lassilan the speech, probably especially its title, provoked people on social media.

“Fuck Kalle”, one tweeted.

“I guess so. I salute the guy who, as a child, was into everything with the prefix “pipo” and was chosen as a bug or a bug for the team in kunujaoi when they played team games that others did in teams,” commented another.

“It didn’t traumatize, but it made me hate exercise and learn that resilience is what makes you successful in this world – or not,” wrote the third.

“I would like to be one of the many (so many that we would have many teams) who was chosen last in the team games. Maybe we should have just changed our attitude? asked the fourth.

“In Finland, physical activity pedagogy is done by physical people for physical people. So it’s no wonder that exercise becomes polarized when the strong are strengthened and others are discouraged,” Viides tweeted.

“Oh no [traumatisoinut]. In particular, the fact that in elementary school I didn’t practice balance sheet gymnastics at all, but still gave the most developed in terms of coordination skills ten turns, it didn’t hinder the development of my body image at all”, the comedian Iikka Kivi comment.

Traumatizing school sports are also reported Iida Rauma In the novel awarded in Finlandia Destruction.

Read more: Lively country children will soon be just a memory, and the cities are not doing well either

Read more: The Olympic Committee also wants to focus on promoting an active lifestyle – Will the original focus of the organization disappear once and for all?