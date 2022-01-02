Exercise Winter sports are now being attacked in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area – “The ski boom is on”

The growing popularity of cross-country skiing is now reflected in the lack of equipment in sports equipment stores.

To Uusimaa unprecedented winter weather has led those living in the metropolitan area to go skiing and downhill skiing.

The popularity of cross-country skiing, a traditional winter sport, is already visible not only on the slopes but also on store shelves. Some sports stores have run out of at least some sizes of ski boots, but the availability of skis varies slightly depending on the brand.

In addition to the early snowfall, the availability of the goods has been affected by the corona situation, thinks Intersport’s merchant at Triplan Shopping Center Hanna Kuoppala. According to him, there are still enough ski equipment but there is a shortage of goods on skis and ski boots.

“The factories have been closed with big signs. When they are open, they are unable to meet demand. Containers are in the wrong ports, and transport has multiplied, ”says Kuoppala.

“Suppliers have not received all the expected deliveries. We ordered cross-country skiing gear this winter last March, but not all of them have arrived yet. ”

Ski season was opened early this winter in the Helsinki metropolitan area, as the first artificial snow trails were already in use at the end of November. Since then, the ski trade has been boosted by early snowfall.

Kuoppala estimates that sales of ski equipment will accelerate further if there is more snow in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“It’s not quite possible to ski on natural snow yet, and of course that’s a bit of a pledge. Two years ago, there was no trade at all when there was no snow, ”he says.

“People start acting when the snow comes. If the snow comes late, trading will start late. It always inspires people when you get to ski close to home. Not everyone can queue on the snow-covered tracks. ”

Interest rate restrictions will also increase sales of outdoor sports equipment when indoor sports facilities are closed.

“People’s outdoor activities have pampered our industry for a couple of years.”

Also Budget Manager’s Suomenojan store manager Elina Åkerberg says the “ski boom is on” and is reflected in increased sales of both skis and skis.

“Everything is taken out of hand, and the shortage of goods is terrible. There have been delivery problems, but we have a lot of stuff so far, and we’re getting more. “

Åkerberg says there have been a lot of new skiers as buyers.

“From the beginning of winter and last year, it was noticed that at least the people of Espoo have revived in the old sport.”

In addition to natural snow, artificial snow has been cannoned on the Helsinki ski slopes in Helsinki.

Skiing also appears in ski schools. Several courses are already full, including some of the Finnish Ski Adult Ski Schools to be held in Helsinki’s Paloheinä this winter.

“When indoor sports go to the block, people move out to move,” says the Finnish Ski Paloheinän skiing expert Wilhelm Stenbacka.

According to Stenbacka, the popularity of skiing as a hobby has mainly grown throughout the early 2000s.

“Many goal-oriented fitness skiers want some kind of technical shaving. We want individual coaching, group coaching and technology courses, ”he says.

“Enthusiasts of such stand-alone, project-based forms of sustainability exercise are constantly demanding more of themselves. The desire to develop is reflected in purposefulness. Someone needs more momentum in skiing, another needs meaningfulness or ease, and a third needs special technology. ”

For the rest of the week more snow fell in the metropolitan area, but it may not yet be enough for skiing in the nearby forests.

However, thanks to the cannon snow and frost, numerous trails have been opened in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Up-to-date information on the trails is available outdoor exercise map or From the Ladulle.fi service. The open-air skating map also shows the open skating rinks.