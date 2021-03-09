Exercise Winter continues in Helsinki: The trails will be rehabilitated again on Wednesday, the artificial ice rinks will be open at least next week

Both trails and ice fields will be rehabilitated this year for as long as the weather allows. However, shelter, rain and sunshine quickly impair exercise opportunities.

In Helsinki has been seeking snow all Tuesday. That means the ski slopes will be refurbished again on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow [keskiviikkona] we will start driving and we hope that we will be able to drive as many trails as possible, ”says the team manager responsible for the Helsinki trails Mircos Kienanen.

Most of Helsinki’s trails have been in poor condition as a result of the spring weather or have already had to be closed. At the moment, only the Paloheina field trail and the Paloheina outdoor area trail are marked in good condition on the ulkoliikunta.fi page. Other trails in Central Park as well as, for example, Malmi Airport and Kivikko trails have been marked as satisfactory.

The primary trails to be rehabilitated are the Paloheinä, Malmi, Kivikko and Mustavuori trails, but according to Kienasenen, the goal is to run the trails as widely as possible. He estimates that 60 to 70 percent of all the city’s trails can now be rehabilitated with rain.

Kienasen according to the trails run as long as possible. This is done, he says, every year.

No date can be given for when the refurbishment will be stopped altogether: it all depends on the weather. If the meter stays on for many days and water comes in at the same time, the snow will melt quickly.

“Next week already looks pretty depressing in that regard.”

Kienanen points out that, despite the postcard scenery, there has been a maximum of about 30 centimeters of snow in the Helsinki metropolitan area this winter, which is not very much in the end. However, it may seem like a lot, as last year’s almost total snowfall haunts many people’s minds.

“There is no absurd amount of this snow,” Kienanen says.

Despite the new snow, the trails can hardly be turned green very much, ie in good condition, Kienanen says. However, he believes that many of the tracks will be given a yellow mark, i.e. in satisfactory condition.

According to Kienonen, skiing on the yellow track should still go well, but the piste track is lower and the ground may be visible in some rare places. On the track marked red, or in poor condition, the ground is already more visible and skiing can be difficult.

However, the markings may not be completely consistent with each other, as each tracker driver updates the condition marking of the track he has repaired himself. Differences in interpretation are possible, Kienanen says.

Outdoor sports has been popular during the corona winter. In addition to skiing, Helsinki residents are especially enthusiastic about skating, and the city’s artificial ice has been open to everyone free of charge.

Artificial ice and skating rinks have also begun to suffer from the weather. However, the aim is to keep the artificial ice open at least until the end of next week, says the city’s sports venue manager Petteri Huurre.

There are nine artificial ice fields in use, and they are located in Alppiharju, Oulunkylä, Pukinmäki, Käpylä, Kontula, Jätkäsaari, Lauttasaari, Lassila and Laajasalo.

The artificial ice rinks have refrigeration equipment that keeps the fields on ice. In addition to artificial ice, there are dozens of ice rinks in Helsinki that are only frozen by watering. So the skating rinks are rapidly deteriorating with positive shocks and sunshine, but according to Huurte, they will also be restored if possible at least next week.

The track of the Zoo’s sports field, which is popular for skating rinks, has been closed this year. Due to its strong slope, the zoo’s field requires a thicker ice cover than usual, and it can no longer be skated, Huurre says.

Ice skating has been popular in Helsinki this winter. The picture shows the artificial ice trough of Lassila Sports Park.­

If weather permitting, the fields will remain open after next week, according to Huurte. Due to interest rate restrictions, the city wants to invest in outdoor sports.

“It has been a clear policy this winter to make outdoor exercise possible.”

There are restrictions on the number of people on artificial ice rinks, but according to Huurte, there has been little congestion recently.

The situation of artificial ice rinks and ice rinks can also be monitored ulkoliikunta.fi page. According to frost, some artificial ice rinks may have to be closed temporarily if they get in poor condition due to sunshine or warm weather. In Oulunkylä, for example, we had to do this last week, but now the track is in skating condition again.

The Laajalahti hiking rink, on the other hand, is no longer open. A two-kilometer track that ran on sea ice was shut down about two weeks ago because of weak ice. The track had time to be open for a couple of weeks.