Exercise Where in the metropolitan area can you already ski? In Paloheinä, the skiers were annoyed by the rubble that appeared in the forest

For the time being, renovated trails can only be found in Hakunila in Vantaa and Oitta in Espoo.

Over the weekend in the metropolitan area, the land was finally turned white. Even in Kaisaniemi, Helsinki, the snow bounced ten cents. As the weather turns into winter, many people like the trails. Where does it work?

“Unfortunately not anywhere in Helsinki,” says the outdoor service manager Stefan Fröberg From the city of Helsinki. “We did have cannons running in Paloheinä at night, but now they have had to be closed when the temperature is close to zero.”

Snowboarding of the trails will be attempted again the night before Tuesday. By the end of the week, making trails could be possible if it gets cold enough. “With decent frost, trails can be made pretty quickly, at least a small loop at first,” Fröberg promises.

Unofficial trails can also be found in Helsinki, but so far the mild weather and lack of snow are causing problems in making the renovated grooves. The weekend’s doubling only helped a little. In Paloheinä, the cannon snow trail was open for a while, but the snow melted. Now more snow is needed to get more trails.

From the beginning of the week, it is expected to rain and cool down in southern Finland. On Thursday and Friday, plenty of snow showers have been promised in Helsinki, even for nature ”snow cannon phenomenon”.

Making trails with cannon snow requires at least three degrees of frost. “Otherwise, it’s a pointless thing,” says Espoo’s outdoor sports manager Petri Forsman. If the frost subsides to ten degrees, snowmaking can start properly.

In Hakunila, Vantaa, snow cannons threw snow for new trails on Monday.­

From Espoo a trail can already be found: I turn from the outdoor area south of Lake Bodomjärvi. Oitta has been able to ski on the 1.5-kilometer-long trail since December 9th. The new snow has not yet helped prolong the career.

“There’s not a lot of this snow now, although there’s more compared to last year,” Forsman points out.

According to him, people are mistaken in thinking that a ten-cent snow cover immediately means opening the trails, but that’s not enough. The new natural snow is beneficial in that it binds the cannon snow and improves the quality of the cannon trails.

Espoo is currently also snowed in Leppävaara. If the frosts and snowfalls continue, the trails renovated in Leppävaara next week may already be open, Forsman estimates.

Olli Joensuu from Helsinki skied on Monday in Hakunila, Vantaa. “You can’t go skiing anywhere else here except in Oittaa and here. On the bills, the trail is a bit bad, a little banana and a sense of danger. ”­

In Vantaa ski trails are so far only available in Hakunila. There you can ski on a 1.2-kilometer trail.

“The field trail is quite icy, but the illuminated fitness track is good compared to the conditions,” described the condition of the track on Monday in Vantaa. Sami Lievonen.

Additional tracks will now be snowed in search mode next week Finnish Cup for competitors. The competitions will be held from 12 to 13. January. A 2.5-kilometer race track and a warm-up track will be completed for them. Next Thursday, the race arrangements will be dismantled, then the trails will be available to everyone.

During the race preparations, you can visit Hakunila’s trails. “Snow cannons can be a little distracting, but even now there are surprisingly many skiers. It is also ok to ski in the natural grass in the field, ”said the city of Vantaa sports venue master Juha Savolainen.

In Vantaa, the Petikko trails will be rehabilitated for skiing.

Helsinki The most important rehabilitation site for the trail network is Paloheinä. There, the cannon fouling continues as soon as it is possible. If it doesn’t snow, then an extra snow-covered trail has usually been made to Mustavuori in Vuosaari in January, says Stefan Fröberg.

On Monday, some skiers were disappointed because sand had been spread on the outdoor trails between Paloheina and Pirkkola. Helsinki’s sports services did not know about sanding, but it was speculated that this was probably the city’s usual street maintenance. Routes are also used by walkers.

Field trails have also been tuned to the fire hay. On a low-snow track run over the grass, the skis do not easily fly ash when they hit the ground. On forest trails, even more snow is needed for trails, Fröberg says. “It must be remembered that even if there seems to be quite a lot of snow in the open area, snow does not come into the forest in the same way due to trees and other obstacles.”

“If the trails have sand underneath and it comes through a little bit of snow, then expensive skis will be ruined. It is also a security risk. When the sand catches the ski, the skier is on his puck. ”

The metropolitan area the trail situation can be monitored On the Ulkoliikunta.fi website, which is updated once a day.

On Facebook In the track situation group ski enthusiasts provide information on the condition of the trails based on their observations and experiences.